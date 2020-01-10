NC State football has made a lot of changes to its coaching staff, with most of it coming on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the newcomers on defense will be cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell, who has spent the past four seasons coaching corners at Virginia Tech. The former BYU standout and NFL player was a defensive coordinator for three seasons at East Carolina (2010-12) before working three years as a cornerbacks coach at West Virginia, where his coordinator was Tony Gibson.

Gibson is now NC State’s defensive coordinator.

Jason Stamm, who has covered Virginia Tech for various websites, noted that Mitchell being available for NC State is a matter of circumstances. Long-time Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster retired after this season, and VT head coach Justin Fuente promoted Justin Hamilton to replace Foster.