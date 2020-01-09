News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 18:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Scouting NC State football commit OL Anthony Carter

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State football picked up a significant verbal commitment Wednesday evening when three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. tweeted out his decision.

The Wolfpacker had seen Carter in action earlier in the season when Butler made the trip to Myers Park High in Charlotte, which featured NC State early enrollee and four-star receiver Porter Rooks (our scouting report on Rooks is here).

Here are five observations from watching Carter play.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Five Observations

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}