NC State football picked up a significant verbal commitment Wednesday evening when three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. tweeted out his decision.

The Wolfpacker had seen Carter in action earlier in the season when Butler made the trip to Myers Park High in Charlotte, which featured NC State early enrollee and four-star receiver Porter Rooks (our scouting report on Rooks is here).

Here are five observations from watching Carter play.