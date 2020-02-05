News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Eric van der Heijden emerging as high major prospect

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking Wolfpack basketball with Ernie Myers

• The Wolfpacker — Soph. running back Omarion Hampton takes in NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 18: Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 19: Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 20: Three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack’s scoring woes pose problems

• Burlington Times-News — Richardson relishes Cummings honor

• Technician — Wrestling plays host to rival North Carolina in top-10 rivalry match

• Technician — Breaking down NC State softball’s 2020 schedule

• Technician — Women’s basketball to face strong interior defense at Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — #Pack20 signing day central

• GoPack.com — Pack starts three-game road stretch at Miami

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 61 – Top-10 ACC dual vs. UNC

• GoPack.com — Negrete named EAGL Rookie of the Week

• GoPack.com — Babelis, Barkai named ACC Doubles Team of the Week

{{ article.author_name }}