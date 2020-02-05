The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Eric van der Heijden emerging as high major prospect
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking Wolfpack basketball with Ernie Myers
• The Wolfpacker — Soph. running back Omarion Hampton takes in NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 18: Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 19: Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 20: Three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack’s scoring woes pose problems
• Burlington Times-News — Richardson relishes Cummings honor
• Technician — Wrestling plays host to rival North Carolina in top-10 rivalry match
• Technician — Breaking down NC State softball’s 2020 schedule
• Technician — Women’s basketball to face strong interior defense at Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — #Pack20 signing day central
• GoPack.com — Pack starts three-game road stretch at Miami
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 61 – Top-10 ACC dual vs. UNC
• GoPack.com — Negrete named EAGL Rookie of the Week
• GoPack.com — Babelis, Barkai named ACC Doubles Team of the Week
#ACC 2020 Class Rankings heading into #NSD— Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) February 4, 2020
1 Clemson #AllIn
2 North Carolina #TarHeels
3 Miami #TheU
4 #FSU
5 Georgia Tech
6 Louisville
7 NC State
8 #Pitt
9 Virginia #UVA
10 Wake Forest #GoDeacs
11 Duke
12 Boston College #BC
13 Virginia Tech #Hokies
14 Syracuse #Cuse
Miami's Chris Lykes (groin) will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against NC State, per Jim Larranaga.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 5, 2020
Lykes, McGusty questionable as UM basketball team prepares for NC State on Wednesday. Jill Ellis to speak at UM women’s event.https://t.co/jOGoxeizPS @MiamiHerald @HeraldSports @CanesHoops @MiamiHurricanes @PackMensBball @theACC— Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) February 5, 2020
NC State opens as a 3.5 pt favorite tomorrow night at Miami— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 4, 2020
Seth Greenberg, on ACC's fourth team:— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) February 4, 2020
I want to say it's NC State. They have most talent. Down the stretch, Markell Johnson & CJ Bryce should be able to play at a high level. They have rim protector in Bates, plus Funderburk, Beverly can shoot it. They have to clean up the D.
Baseball is almost back, and we've released our broadcast schedule for the 2020 season.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 4, 2020
▪️10 games, home and away, will be on a linear channel (ACCN, ESPNU, RSN)
▪️All other home games not on a linear channel will be on ACCNX https://t.co/HrcNBOS9P8
Our speaker tomorrow is the inimitable Elliott Avent, Head Baseball Coach at NCSU. We can always count on Elliott to bring energy, enthusiasm, and baseball insights to our podium. Come enjoy a good meal and a fun program!https://t.co/ntIJWroDQb @PackAthletics @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/GdyM66RvjE— Raleigh Sports Club (@raleigh_sports) February 4, 2020
Please respect my decision. Recruitment is officially open. pic.twitter.com/4X5mvNYMEj— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) February 5, 2020
Jalen Lecque committed to play at NC State, but decided to go pro. Lawd I wish I could’ve covered him this year. pic.twitter.com/EJSfpqur3l— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 5, 2020
February is bringing big changes for this girl. Next week, my time at West Point comes to an end, and I head down to Raleigh as the Assistant AD for Creative Video at @PackAthletics! I am so excited to get to work with some of the best mentors and leaders in this industry. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S76ICZMPr9— Megan Bastedo (@MeganBastedo) February 5, 2020
If you’re under 40 years old, let me tell you about the badassery that was David “Skywalker” Thompson ... https://t.co/pPwqxXBlFc— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 4, 2020
