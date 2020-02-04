News More News
Soph running back Omarion Hampton takes in NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High sophomore Omarion Hampton appears next in line as one of the top running backs in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder had a monster season, rushing 250 times for 2,402 yards and 35 touchdowns in 14 games played. He also added 14 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns and even had 97 punt return yards.

Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High sophomore running back Omarion Hampton was offered by NC State on Jan. 19.
{{ article.author_name }}