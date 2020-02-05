Letter of intent No. 18: Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter
Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C., has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Measured 6-foot-4, 300 pounds at the Nike Opening Regional in April.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 26 player in the state.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 51 offensive guard in the country and No. 31 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 45 offensive guard in the country and No. 24 player in the state.
Charlotte Observer: No. 25 player in the state.
Fayetteville Observer: No. 22 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Chosen for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., but did not participate.
• Named first-team all-state by The Associated Press as a senior.
• Was a three-time selection for both all-conference and All-Observer (regional team chosen by the Charlotte Observer.
Recruitment
• Also picked up Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
• Led a quiet and relatively inactive recruitment for much of the process.
• Verbally committed to the Pack on Jan. 8.
Recruiter Of Record
Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator George McDonald
Quotable
“Anthony Carter is another offensive lineman that impressed. He moved great for a player of his size and did a nice job of keeping defenders at a distance using his long arms.”
— Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman after watching Carter at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Charlotte.
Scouting Report
• Big, physical lineman who wins battles with his strength.
• Versatile line prospect who could project at either guard or tackle.
• Not the most mobile offensive linemen but still moves well enough.
2020 Projection
The first priority is finding where Carter best fits on the offensive line. Odds are he will also fine-tune his frame under the tutelage of strength coach Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette before he’s ready to take a large role. Thus chances are good he will redshirt.
——
