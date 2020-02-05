Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C., has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measured 6-foot-4, 300 pounds at the Nike Opening Regional in April.

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 26 player in the state.

247Sports: Three stars, No. 51 offensive guard in the country and No. 31 player in the state.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 45 offensive guard in the country and No. 24 player in the state.

Charlotte Observer: No. 25 player in the state.

Fayetteville Observer: No. 22 player in the state.