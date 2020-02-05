Three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At NC State’s summer camp was 6-foot-2.5, 181 pounds and had a 6-foot-5.5 wingspan … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and the shuttle in 4.22 seconds, and had a 9-foot-10 standing broad jump … At a Nike Regional Camp in April, was laser-timed at 4.64 seconds in the 40 and ran the shuttle in 4.28 seconds … Had a 34.5-inch vertical leap.

Stats

Senior: Had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior: Hauled in 45 passes for 590 yards and five scores.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 38 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 202 receiver in the country and No. 47 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 243 receiver in the country and No. 47 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected all-conference as a senior. • Will become the fifth Heritage product over the past four years to join NC State’s football team. • Recognized as the Raleigh Sports Club’s Student Athlete of the Week on Nov. 20.

Recruitment

• Emerged on NC State’s radar after a strong camp performance in the summer. • Had offers from Air Force, Army, Liberty and Navy in the fall before NC State joined the list Oct. 9. • Verbally committed to the Pack Oct. 20.

Recruiter Of Record

Former co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings

Quotable

“There are little things that he has to work on at that level, and making sure he’s a great route runner … focusing on the ball a little bit more. He does have some great hands. He’s got good height and a great vertical.” — Heritage head coach Wallace Clark

Scouting Report

• Intriguing combination of size and athleticism that makes him project as an outside receiver. • Looks smooth on the field and shows soft hands. • Played in a sophisticated (for high school) passing offense last year where four different receivers caught at least 40 passes.

2020 Projection