Letter of intent No. 20: Three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree
Three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
At NC State’s summer camp was 6-foot-2.5, 181 pounds and had a 6-foot-5.5 wingspan … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and the shuttle in 4.22 seconds, and had a 9-foot-10 standing broad jump … At a Nike Regional Camp in April, was laser-timed at 4.64 seconds in the 40 and ran the shuttle in 4.28 seconds … Had a 34.5-inch vertical leap.
Stats
Senior: Had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.
Junior: Hauled in 45 passes for 590 yards and five scores.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 38 player in the state.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 202 receiver in the country and No. 47 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 243 receiver in the country and No. 47 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Selected all-conference as a senior.
• Will become the fifth Heritage product over the past four years to join NC State’s football team.
• Recognized as the Raleigh Sports Club’s Student Athlete of the Week on Nov. 20.
Recruitment
• Emerged on NC State’s radar after a strong camp performance in the summer.
• Had offers from Air Force, Army, Liberty and Navy in the fall before NC State joined the list Oct. 9.
• Verbally committed to the Pack Oct. 20.
Recruiter Of Record
Former co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings
Quotable
“There are little things that he has to work on at that level, and making sure he’s a great route runner … focusing on the ball a little bit more. He does have some great hands. He’s got good height and a great vertical.”
— Heritage head coach Wallace Clark
Scouting Report
• Intriguing combination of size and athleticism that makes him project as an outside receiver.
• Looks smooth on the field and shows soft hands.
• Played in a sophisticated (for high school) passing offense last year where four different receivers caught at least 40 passes.
2020 Projection
Crabtree is a sleeper in this class. Not many 6-foot-3 receivers run and move as well as he does, and each time he went to a camp he impressed. If he is strong enough to handle press coverage and grasps the offense quick enough, it would not be stunning to see Crabtree getting early playing time.
——
