Letter of intent No. 19: Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins
Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins from Chaminade-Madonna in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds.
Stats
Senior: Made 26 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, in six games.
Junior: Notched 29 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 65 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 149 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 80 defensive end in the country and No. 120 player in the state.
Sun Sentinel: No. 22 senior in Broward County.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Played previously at Piper High where he was a teammate of NC State rising sophomore defensive back Cecil Powell.
• Was honorable mention all-county as a junior for Broward Counties’ largest schools by the Sun-Sentinel.
Recruitment
• Originally made a verbal commitment to Minnesota on June 15 over offers from, among others, Arkansas, Baylor, Maryland, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Washington State and West Virginia.
• Parted ways with Minnesota days before the December signing period.
• Committed to NC State on June 26 while on an official visit after taking a trip to Florida International the week before, and being additionally recruited by Indiana and Rutgers.
Recruiter Of Record
Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator George McDonald.
Scouting Report
• Reputedly lengthy, lanky edge prospect with a good frame.
• Moves well enough to also play tight end in high school.
• Must continue to fill out and get stronger
2020 Projection
Larkins has the appearance of a developmental type prospect that will need time to physically mature under the tutelage of the NC State strength and conditioning program. Thus odds probably favor that he would ultimately redshirt next season.
