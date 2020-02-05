Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins from Chaminade-Madonna in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

Listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds.

Stats

Senior: Made 26 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, in six games. Junior: Notched 29 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 65 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 149 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 80 defensive end in the country and No. 120 player in the state. Sun Sentinel: No. 22 senior in Broward County.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Played previously at Piper High where he was a teammate of NC State rising sophomore defensive back Cecil Powell. • Was honorable mention all-county as a junior for Broward Counties’ largest schools by the Sun-Sentinel.

Recruitment

• Originally made a verbal commitment to Minnesota on June 15 over offers from, among others, Arkansas, Baylor, Maryland, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Washington State and West Virginia. • Parted ways with Minnesota days before the December signing period. • Committed to NC State on June 26 while on an official visit after taking a trip to Florida International the week before, and being additionally recruited by Indiana and Rutgers.

Recruiter Of Record

Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator George McDonald.

Scouting Report

• Reputedly lengthy, lanky edge prospect with a good frame. • Moves well enough to also play tight end in high school. • Must continue to fill out and get stronger

2020 Projection