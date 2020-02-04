The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined at Amedeo's in Raleigh by contributor and former NC State basketball guard and member of the 1983 title team Ernie Myers.

The trio discussed the importance of Wednesday night's game for NC State at Miami and whether or not it was a must-win.

Other topics included:

• What is ailing NC State's offense?

• The role that injuries have had in this season.

• An analysis of the 21-1 Wolfpack women's team, for whom Myers calls some of the games on television.

And more!

