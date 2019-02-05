The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Well-traveled Ja’Qurious Conley has a Wolfpack offer
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — News & views: Kevin Keatts' press conference
• The Wolfpacker — NC State promotes George McDonald to recruiting coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football's signing day preview
• The Wolfpacker — Ask five: Charles Grevious of GoBlackKnights.com on Boo Corrigan
• Raleigh News & Observer — The importance of Markell Johnson to NC State’s season is clear as UNC awaits
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why UNC’s Roy Williams is not looking at the film from NC State’s 47-24 loss to Va. Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — Ugly loss to Virginia Tech leaves NC State at a crossroads
• Greensboro News-Record — Roy Williams, UNC paying no attention to N.C. State's poor performance on Saturday
• Fayetteville Observer — Williams, UNC expect to face ‘mad, refocused’ Wolfpack
• Technician — Wolfpack hits road for rivalry matchup with Heels
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Corrigan the right choice to replace Yow as AD
• GoPack.com — Pack Travels to Chapel Hill to Take on Eighth-Ranked Tar Heels Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Pack in Third Place After Two Rounds of Sea Best Invitational
• GoPack.com — February 18 Play4Kay Game vs. Notre Dame is Sold Out
• GoPack.com — Perry, Knowles Honored as ACC Swimmers of the Week
• GoPack.com — #HomeGrown: Wolfpack Football Announces Recruiting Responsibilities
• Pro Football Focus — Joe Thuney helped the Patriots do the impossible in stifling Aaron Donald
Tweets of the day
CONGRATS to Nora Lynn Finch for her selection to the 2019 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame! Most recently with @theACC and before that @PackAthletics @PackWomensBball— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) February 5, 2019
Tune in Wednesday morning on Fox 5 “Good day Atlanta” between 8:50am-9:15am! I will announce/Sign live to the college of MY Dreams🙏🏾 #GodsPlan #Pray4Me #40YearDecision pic.twitter.com/NFIZKIxBKr— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) February 4, 2019
Patriots' Joe Thuney and his impressive pass protection did the seemingly impossible last night as he helped stifle Aaron Donald and the Rams' pass-rush.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 4, 2019
For more on how New England and Thuney did it 📰 : https://t.co/JzHip6wk3X pic.twitter.com/cWfDejKP89
NC State's game at Duke on Feb. 16 will be a 6 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 4, 2019
Who is your favorite ACC school's best recruiter? Increasingly it's becoming their social media team. A look behind-the-scenes at the Triangle school's accounts and the folks who run them:https://t.co/v23oUMRNQw pic.twitter.com/1FhG86cNNI— SportsChannel8: The Tweets (@SportsChannel8) February 5, 2019
#1Pack1Goal @PackFootball @CoachGoebbel @CoachDShearer pic.twitter.com/ETb8tbZhMQ— Nolan Parris (@kicker_15) February 5, 2019
Video of the day
——
