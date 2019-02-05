Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 07:45:40 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Well-traveled Ja’Qurious Conley has a Wolfpack offer

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — News & views: Kevin Keatts' press conference

• The Wolfpacker — NC State promotes George McDonald to recruiting coordinator

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football's signing day preview

• The Wolfpacker — Ask five: Charles Grevious of GoBlackKnights.com on Boo Corrigan

• Raleigh News & Observer — The importance of Markell Johnson to NC State’s season is clear as UNC awaits

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why UNC’s Roy Williams is not looking at the film from NC State’s 47-24 loss to Va. Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — Ugly loss to Virginia Tech leaves NC State at a crossroads

• Greensboro News-Record — Roy Williams, UNC paying no attention to N.C. State's poor performance on Saturday

• Fayetteville Observer — Williams, UNC expect to face ‘mad, refocused’ Wolfpack

• Technician — Wolfpack hits road for rivalry matchup with Heels

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Corrigan the right choice to replace Yow as AD

• GoPack.com — Pack Travels to Chapel Hill to Take on Eighth-Ranked Tar Heels Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Pack in Third Place After Two Rounds of Sea Best Invitational

• GoPack.com — February 18 Play4Kay Game vs. Notre Dame is Sold Out

• GoPack.com — Perry, Knowles Honored as ACC Swimmers of the Week

• GoPack.com — #HomeGrown: Wolfpack Football Announces Recruiting Responsibilities

• Pro Football Focus — Joe Thuney helped the Patriots do the impossible in stifling Aaron Donald

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

