When Ja’Qurious Conley showed up in the state of North Carolina about a month before his junior season was supposed to begin, he had some small schools on the Pacific Northwest recruiting him.

Conley grew up in a military family. He was born in Georgia and has lived in Virginia, Texas, Florida and Washington among other places before the move to Jacksonville, N.C. less than a year ago. Each time, playing football and basketball was a quick way for Conley to make new friends.

The latest home is already paying dividends. Within months of arriving in North Carolina, he had emerged as a Power Five recruit.