Well-traveled Ja’Qurious Conley has a Wolfpack offer
When Ja’Qurious Conley showed up in the state of North Carolina about a month before his junior season was supposed to begin, he had some small schools on the Pacific Northwest recruiting him.
Conley grew up in a military family. He was born in Georgia and has lived in Virginia, Texas, Florida and Washington among other places before the move to Jacksonville, N.C. less than a year ago. Each time, playing football and basketball was a quick way for Conley to make new friends.
The latest home is already paying dividends. Within months of arriving in North Carolina, he had emerged as a Power Five recruit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news