Ask five: Charles Grevious of GoBlackKnights.com on Boo Corrigan
With the hire of Army West Point director of athletics Boo Corrigan to replace Debbie Yow at NC State on May 1, The Wolfpacker asked Charles Grevious, the publisher of GoBlackKnights on the Rivals.com network for some thoughts on Corrigan.
1. How will the Boo Corrigan era be remembered at Army West Point?
