As the result of a bit of an overhaul on the assistant coaching staff of the football team this fall, NC State has made a change at recruiting coordinator.

Des Kitchings has held the responsibility for the past five years, but he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in the offseason. Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner was to inherit the title, but days after Faulkner was promoted he landed a job as the running backs coach of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday, head coach Dave Doeren announced that George McDonald, NC State's wide receivers coach who was also promoted to co-offensive coordinator in December, will now be the recruiting coordinator for the Pack. McDonald has been at NC State for the past four seasons.

McDonald will also take over Faulkner's old recruiting territory of Charlotte while maintaining his previous duties in Broward County, Florida and south New Jersey.

NC State announced its new recruiting territories for all assistants, including switching defensive line coach Kevin Patrick to the western part of the state that was previously handled by offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

New assistants Kurt Roper (quarterback), John Garrison (offensive line), Tony Gibson (safeties/co-defensive coordinator) and Todd Goebbel (tight ends/special teams coordinator) were also given their territories.

Roper will take over for former offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz, who is now the head coach at Appalachian State, in the southeastern part of the state. Goebbel will recruit along the I-74 corridor east of Charlotte and Fayetteville. Gibson and Garrison will recruit primarily out of the state.

Here's the full breakdown of where each assistant coach will be covering on the recruiting trail:

Des Kitchings, Asst. Head Coach for Offense/Co-Offensive Coordinator/RB coach: Raleigh area, Wake and surrounding counties in North Carolina; Other: Northwest Atlanta area, midlands and south Coast of South Carolina

Dave Huxtable, Defensive Coordinator/LB coach: Orange Co., Alamance Co., surrounding counties to the north in North Carolina; Other: Orlando area to Space Coast of Florida

Aaron Henry, Nickels coach: Greensboro, Winston-Salem and surrounding counties in North Carolina; Other: South Atlanta area, Ft. Myers, Fla., area

Kevin Patrick, Defensive Line coach: Western region of state in North Carolina; Other: Palm Beach Co. to Treasure Coast, Florida

George McDonald, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/WR Coach: Charlotte area in North Carolina; Other: Broward Co, Florida, south New Jersey

Todd Goebbel, Special Teams Coordinator/TEs & FBs Coach: Fayetteville and surrounding counties in North Carolina; Other: west Georgia, Tampa, Florida

Kurt Roper, Quarterbacks coach: Jacksonville, Wilmington and surrounding counties of southeast in North Carolina.; Other: north coast of South Carolina, west Atlanta, Ga.

George Barlow, Assistant Head Coach for Defense/DB coach: NE region of North Carolina.; Other: Tidewater Virginia area

John Garrison Offensive Line Coach- South Georgia/Savannah area, northern New Jersey, National OL

Tony Gibson, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties coach- South Georgia and Jacksonville, Fla.