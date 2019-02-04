News & views: Kevin Keatts' press conference
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts had his weekly press conference Monday, talking about what happened in scoring 24 points against Virginia Tech and the upcoming North Carolina game at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
We a look at his comments in news and views format.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news