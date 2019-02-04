Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 17:16:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

News & views: Kevin Keatts' press conference

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Voa7taexb63hpy7qo0pc
NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson and the Wolfpack play at North Carolina on Tuesday.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts had his weekly press conference Monday, talking about what happened in scoring 24 points against Virginia Tech and the upcoming North Carolina game at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

We a look at his comments in news and views format.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}