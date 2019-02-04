NC State (16-6 overall, 4-5 in ACC) travels to play at No. 8-ranked North Carolina (17-4, 7-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels.

Season Overview

The perception was North Carolina’s season would hinge on the success of freshmen Coby White and Nassir Little.

White, who is from Goldsboro, N.C., has been better than expected at point guard and has played a crucial role in UNC getting off to a 7-1 start in the ACC. The decorated Little, who was Rivals.com’s No. 2-ranked player in the country in the class of 2018, has been more uneven in his role off the bench, but is always a threat to be a factor.

UNC has losses against Texas, Michigan, Kentucky and Louisville, with the Cardinals defeat the most shocking, 83-62 on Jan. 12 at the Dean Dome. UNC coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels got their revenge with a 79-69 road win over the Cardinals on Saturday. Senior star forward Luke Maye led the way with 20 points and 11 boards.

The win over ranked Louisville was UNC’s fifth of the season, including topping a ranked NC State 90-82 on Jan. 8 at PNC Arena. The Tar Heels also knocked off then No. 4-ranked Gonzaga 103-90 on Dec. 15 for their signature win of the season.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of Feb. 3, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 10 in the country, which means it would qualify as a quad one contest for the Pack. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and Kenpom.com both have UNC at No. 7.

The Tar Heels are ranked No. 6 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

For comparison, NC State is 20th in BPI, 34th in NET, 42nd in Kenpom.com and 125th in RPI.

Shooting

UNC’s outside shooting has been better than expected with fifth-year senior Cameron Johnson emerging from the perimeter. The former Pittsburgh grad transfer is shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from beyond the arc.

White was a streaky outside shooter in high school, but has held steady at 36.1 percent and senior wing Kenny Williams is a more than capable outside sniper. He is 12 of 34 on three-pointers in ACC action.

What makes UNC tough to defend is when Maye starts to heat up along the perimeter, giving the Tar Heels four threats from outside. Maye shot 43.1 percent on three-pointers last year, but has fallen to 33.3 this season.

UNC ranks fifth in the ACC, right behind NC State, in shooting 47.0 percent from the field. The Tar Heels are third in the league in shooting 37.3 percent on three-pointers, and tied for fourth with 74.3 percent on free throws.

Rebounding

Few teams in the ACC hit the offensive boards as hard as the Tar Heels, who have four different players with at least 35 offensive rebounds, led by sophomore center Garrison Brooks with 50. The team aspect of rebounding even permeates to the guards with Williams snagging 10 boards against NC State in the first meeting. Six healthy UNC players average at least 3.3 rebounds per game, with Maye checking in at 9.8 a contest.

UNC leads the ACC in rebounding margin (10.2) and defensive rebounds per game (30.4), and are third in the league in offensive rebounds (13.1) per contest, which is right behind NC State and first-place Duke.

Defense

North Carolina can go with a bigger lineup when sophomore Garrison Brooks is at center, but also will play some smaller lineups with Little in the game and Maye slides over to center. North Carolina doesn’t have a true shot-blocker on the roster, with Brooks leading the team with 12 and Little has 11 from the forward spot.

UNC ranks 13th in the ACC with allowing 72.6 points per game, but part of that is playing at a faster tempo. The Tar Heels rise up to No. 7 in the league in field-goal percentage allowed (41.3). UNC has surrendered 177 three-pointers, which is the tied for third in most allowed in the ACC. Opposing teams have shot 32.8 percent on three-pointers, which is tied for 10th in the league.

Depth

UNC always uses its bench with 11 players playing at least 18 games this season. The aforementioned Little is the top performer off the bench and is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game. He was a non-factor in the first meeting against NC State, making a layup, but he recently went for 23 points in the 103-82 win over Virginia Tech. That was the 11th time Little has reached double figures.

NC State’s pressure defense gave junior backup point guard Seventh Woods fits. Sophomore wing Brandon Robinson is an adept shooter on the wing at 46.2 percent on three-pointers.

Freshman wing Rechon “Leaky” Black missed the Louisville game with an injury, and sophomore center Sterling Manley has been out since Dec. 29.