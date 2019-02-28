The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tony Gibson ready to tackle the challenge of coaching NC State's safeties
• The Wolfpacker — Todd Goebbel has veteran nucleus to work with at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals250 WR Muhsin Muhammad knows three official visits he'll take
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Former NC State linebacker Levar Fisher
• The Wolfpacker — Bracketology update: NC State status report
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Joe Bamisile checks out NC State for first time
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State seeks $258,585 from former Adidas executive in federal fraud case
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s NCAA resume stacks up with other at-large teams
• Technician — Rebol central piece of Pack women’s tennis rebuild
• Technician — Wrestling roots run deep for NC State’s Justin Oliver
• Technician — NC State looks to pick up major win at Florida State
• Technician — Wolfpack rolls past Camels, moves to 8-0
• Technician — Nordberg leads Wolfpack to victory over Charlotte
• Technician — Pack women's tennis falls to No. 1 Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — No. 10 #Pack9 Cruises Past Campbell, Improves to 8-0
• GoPack.com — #11 NC State Falls in Battle to #1 UNC-CH
• GoPack.com — Pack Men Open ACC Championships with Record-Setting 200 Medley Relay Win
• GoPack.com — Wes Moore Named a Candidate for 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year Award
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Extends Win Streak To Four With 12-2 Victory At Charlotte
Tweets of the day
Ryan Finley, one of this year's top QB prospects, all in for throwing, testing at #NFLCombine.— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2019
And he's had a little home cooking to help him in his prep.
Follow the @PackFootball star's #PathToTheDraft right here: https://t.co/kyvV9pfFfO (via @ChaseGoodbread) pic.twitter.com/KzulS9JkYF
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2019
50. #NCState OT Tyler Jones
Height: 6-3
Weight: 306
Hand: 9 6/8
Arm: 33 6/8
Wingspan: 81 4/8
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2019
12. #NCState OL Garrett Bradbury
Height: 6-2 7/8
Weight: 306
Hand: 10 4/8
Arm: 31 6/8
Wingspan: 76 4/8
NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson were on hand for the game.https://t.co/KWkwCs3Ulk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 27, 2019
Video of the day
We made @SportsCenter ‼️@Evan_Edwards16 AMAZING slide to avoid the tag and score was #️⃣7️⃣ on #SCtop10 #STATEment // #Pack9 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/Pw0Y8MAUYA— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 28, 2019
