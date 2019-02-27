Podcast from Amedeo's: Former NC State linebacker Levar Fisher
Levar Fisher was the 2000 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and last year honored by the league during its annual Football Legends Class. The two-time All-American holds the school record for most career tackles (492) and was a second round draft choice of the Arizona Cardinals.
Fisher joined The Wolfpacker Tuesday at Amedeo's for our weekly podcast. Among the many topics covered:
• Remembering being bullied as a child and turning that into motivation.
• How then-UNC coach Mack Brown almost talked his father into having Fisher go to UNC.
• His fondest memories of playing at NC State.
• Why Chuck Amato was the greatest coach he ever had.
• His life post-football, including his books and motivational speaking, plus a desire to potentially get into broadcasting.
And more.
