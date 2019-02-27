Levar Fisher was the 2000 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and last year honored by the league during its annual Football Legends Class. The two-time All-American holds the school record for most career tackles (492) and was a second round draft choice of the Arizona Cardinals.

Fisher joined The Wolfpacker Tuesday at Amedeo's for our weekly podcast. Among the many topics covered:

• Remembering being bullied as a child and turning that into motivation.

• How then-UNC coach Mack Brown almost talked his father into having Fisher go to UNC.

• His fondest memories of playing at NC State.

• Why Chuck Amato was the greatest coach he ever had.

• His life post-football, including his books and motivational speaking, plus a desire to potentially get into broadcasting.

And more.