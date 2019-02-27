Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Joe Bamisile checks out NC State for first time

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

P2bosuucka0kiwgshp0o
North Chesterfield (Va.) Monacan High junior guard Joe Bamisile unofficially visited NC State on Sunday.
Bob Lanum (BobLImages.com)

Junior guard Joe Bamisile is having a busy week of unofficial visits.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder from Richmond, Va., checked out Wake Forest at NC State on Sunday, and plans to watch games at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh this week.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}