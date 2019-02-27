Joe Bamisile checks out NC State for first time
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Junior guard Joe Bamisile is having a busy week of unofficial visits.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder from Richmond, Va., checked out Wake Forest at NC State on Sunday, and plans to watch games at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh this week.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news