On first look, West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson may not have seemed like an obvious candidate when NC State was searching for a new assistant following the departure of safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof. If they didn’t want to reshuffle the coaching staff, which had everybody else on that side of the ball returning, the Wolfpack needed a new safeties mentor.

Gibson, a 23-year coaching veteran, had served as West Virginia’s defensive coordinator the last five years while he focused on linebackers positionally.

However, his entire career before that had been spent specializing in the secondary. He explained that mentoring the linebackers specifically was simply due to being the defensive coordinator and wanting to get “the full feel of the defense.”

But Gibson did not know NC State seventh-year head coach Dave Doeren or anyone on the Wolfpack staff, so it still wasn't an obvious fit.

Yet, Doeren was exactly whom Gibson received a call from at the Football Coaches Association Convention in early January.

“I was in a unique situation because I had years left on my contract [at West Virginia] and didn’t really have to settle for a job,” Gibson admitted. “I went to the national coaches convention and had some great opportunities. When I was leaving the convention, Coach Doeren hit me up. I didn’t know anybody on the staff, it just kind of came out of the blue.

“He explained what the job entailed, what I’d be doing, and I thought this late in the process it’s hard to turn down a job like NC State — it’s in a great league, has the great traditions of NC State and with the way they’ve been winning the last few years.”

West Virginia, where Gibson had logged a total of 13 years as an assistant over two different stints and experienced great success, played mostly a 3-3-5 defense under the veteran mentor. The Wolfpack isn’t expected to switch its alignment to that, but Gibson noted the back end of it is not that different from NCSU’s 4-2-5 base defense.

“It’s very similar with the nickel and what we called our spur [at WVU] — different names, but everything else is the same,” he explained. “You can do a lot more coverage wise with five DBs in the game, you can play some more man, different kinds of zones and have better athletes, better personnel for matchups.

“Secondary is what has kind of been my deal for the first 18 years of coaching, that’s what I worked with before the last five — but I never strayed too far from the secondary. … I like it back there. I think that there’s obviously a lot of pressure on the secondary in college football, and I want to accept that challenge and try to get them better.”