New NC State tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel got an up close view of his new program the last two years.

Goebbel first served as the wide receivers and special teams coach at Marshall from 2005-09, and then returned in a variety of roles from 2015-18. In-between he was head coach and offensive coordinator at Ohio Dominican from 2010-14 .

Marshall played against NC State the last two years, and NCSU won 37-20 in both contests. Goebbel was able to glean several things from the two meetings.

“You are talking about a disciplined hard-nosed football team,” Goebbel said. “They have a lot of speed and talent, and when you have those intangibles and are led by a man with a vision like Coach [Dave] Doeren has, you have a chance to win a lot of games, and they have.”

Making the move to NC State has proven to be a smooth adjustment so far.

“There are a lot of great people,” Goebbel said. “It is very organized and an efficient organization. It is very detailed and really good people. At end of the day, if you are within those realms, you have a chance.”

Goebbel didn’t have a pre-existing relationship with Doeren.

“It’s unique in this business to have this chance, but I appreciate the opportunity,” Goebbel said.

Last year, Marshall punter Robert LeFevre averaged 40.8 yards on 58 punts and kicker Justin Rohrwasser went 15 of 21 on field goals. Keion Davis averaged 22.4 yards on 14 kickoff returns with a long of 42, and Marcel Williams averaged 9.3 yards on 16 punt returns.

“Keion had a knack for finding seams and embraced it and was fearless,” Goebbel said. “Once he had a seam, it was all he needed and usually it was over.”

The Wolfpack's sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn enjoyed an excellent first year for the Wolfpack, going 23 of 26 on field goals, and redshirt sophomore punt returner Thayer Thomas averaged 9.3 yards on 15 punt returns. The Wolfpack will be breaking in a new punter, kickoff specialist, long snapper and kick returner.

NCSU also returns all four scholarship tight ends from the end of last season — redshirt juniors Dylan Autenrieth, Cary Angeline and Dylan Parham and redshirt sophomore Adam Boselli.

Having urgency, bringing a great attitude and being able to finish will be the hallmarks of his units each week.



“The great thing is they all love football,” Goebbel said. “They are very intelligent and are very aware. From what I’ve seen and observed myself, the work ethic is as good as I’ve been around. If you put that all in one, I think we have a chance to have a great product.”