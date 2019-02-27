With spring practices starting Saturday, here is a pre-spring look at The Wolfpacker's projected fall depth chart for the defensive side of the football. Related link: Pre-spring projected depth chart on offense

Defensive End — Starters: James Smith-Williams and Deonte Holden; Reserves: Ibrahim Kante and Xavier Lyas

Holden was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Smith-Williams, an athletic rising fifth-year senior and one of the likely leaders of the defense, is a safe bet. He started all but the ECU game he missed with an injury and had 37 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and tying for team-high six sacks. The bigger question is who joins him on the other side. Holden received a sixth year from the NCAA after his breakout of sorts last season. Following years of injuries, a finally healthy Holden played all 13 games and started twice. He had 21 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. However, Holden will miss spring practices while studying abroad in Paris as part of his global luxury and management dual master's program. That will open the door for redshirt sophomores Kante and Lyas to get valuable reps. Kante started one game last year and had 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack. Lyas played six contests but had a notable two-sack performance against Florida State. The wildcard could be highly-regarded and heavily recruited freshman Savion Jackson, who enrolled early. At 6-foot-3, 268 pounds, he has the size to handle himself in the trenches and could push for playing time.

Defensive tackle — Starters: Larrell Murchison and Alim McNeill; Reserves: Val Martin and Derrick Eason

One of McNeill's 3.5 sacks last year came against archrival UNC. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Murchison started all 13 games as a redshirt junior last fall and had 34 tackles, including eight for loss and four sacks. He had three sacks against Virginia in his most memorable performance. McNeill, a rising sophomore, showed flashes of being the future star you'd expect a Rivals250 recruit to be. He had 24 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, and led the defensive line with three pass breakups. McNeill will likely get the first look to replace departed starter Eurndraus Bryant at nose tackle. Depth is a question mark. Although Eason is listed as a defensive end on the roster, the bet is that he will get a look this spring inside. Martin played four games as a redshirt sophomore and had six tackles, but junior college transfers, which Martin and Murchison were, tend to make big leaps from first to second year at a major college. Murchison used his redshirt year to make his jump. Four-star Rivals250 defensive tackle Joshua Harris enrolled early and is an ideal nose tackle for the Pack and has a chance to get into the picture quickly. His fellow four-star, Rivals250 interior freshman C.J. Clark will miss spring with an injury.

Linebackers — Starters: Isaiah Moore and Brock Miller; Reserves: Louis Acceus and Payton Wilson

Moore (41) and Acceus (2) return at middle linebacker for NC State. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Moore was a revelation last year in his redshirt freshman season. He started 12 games and was third on the team in tackles with 69, including 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He returns in the middle. At the weakside linebacker, first-team All-ACC performer Germaine Pratt is soon to be drafted for the NFL. The early favorite to replace him is likely redshirt junior Brock Miller, who started the UNC and Texas A&M games when Pratt was injured (UNC) or skipping the bowl (Texas A&M). Miller had 22 tackles last year while playing all 13 games. Acceus started the Marshall contest that Moore missed with an injury and played well when given his chances during the year. The rising junior had 25 tackles in 12 games and provides quality depth. The unknown is Wilson, a former Rivals250 signing who redshirted last year while rehabbing a second torn ACL. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and athletic, Wilson can give NC State a presence similar to what Pratt had on the linebacker corps, but head coach Dave Doeren said that Wilson will be brought along slowly this spring.

Cornerbacks — Starters: Nick McCloud and Chris Ingram; Reservers: Teshaun Smith and Taiyon Palmer

McCloud broke up eight passes last season and also intercepted a pair of passes. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

McCloud is probably a safe bet. The senior has essentially been a two-year starter for NC State and had 51 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions last year. Expect an intense competition between Ingram and Smith for the other corner spot. Ingram, a junior, started 12 games last year and had a team-high nine pass breakups. Smith, the biggest corner on the roster at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, flashed considerable potential in his true freshman season and finished with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception. Palmer is the intriguing name on the depth chart. He was arguably the freshman corner last year that the Pack coaches were most excited about, but he missed the season after having knee surgery in the summer. Senior Kishawn Miller, who started the season opener against James Madison, is also a strong candidate to get on the two-deep. Miller is a former junior college transfer.

Safeties — Starters: Jarius Morehead and Tim Kidd-Glass; Reserves: Isaiah Stallings and Tanner Ingle

Morehead (31) had a team-high three interceptions last year. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

This will be an interesting position to watch. Morehead and Kidd-Glass, a pair of seniors, represent solid experience. Morehead in particular looks safe to return to his starting spot after finishing second on the team with 81 tackles last year and leading the squad with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Kidd-Glass did not start last year but did nine times as a sophomore, and he essentially split reps a season ago with Dexter Wright, who was a senior. Kidd-Glass had 31 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, forced two fumbles and broke up two passes. However, there might be more competition this fall. Hard-hitting sophomore Tanner Ingle, who started seven games as a rookie last year at nickel and had 44 tackles with three for them for losses and forced a pair of fumbles, has moved to safety. Long praised for his high football IQ, Ingle could be a good fit as a quarterback of the secondary. NC State also moved former four-star signing De'Von Graves from corner to safety this offseason, a move that will increase the athleticism of the position. Graves played eight games as a true freshman and had three tackles.

Nickels — Starter: Stephen Griffin; Reserve: Tyler Baker-Williams

Griffin, a former transfer from Tennessee, started the last six games at nickel last season. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker