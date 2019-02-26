The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves to the top for junior Joseph Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State routs Wake Forest at home
• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes ends sophomore year with NCISAA state title
• The Wolfpacker — T.J. Warren thrilled to have his No. 24 honored
• The Wolfpacker — Jaylen Smith excited about being part of Wolfpack Nation
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Technician — Wolfpack men head to Greensboro looking for fifth straight ACC title
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State has history of excellent individual players
• Technician — Women's tennis earns two victories in ACC opening matches
• Technician — Nordberg hits three home runs, softball mercy rules Murray State
• GoPack.com — #Personal STATEment: Ibrahim Kante
• GoPack.com — Pack Run-Rules Racers To Close Out Fairfield Inn & Suites Crabtree Invitational
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Twenty Eight
Tweets of the day
.@Gbradbury_11’s stock is on the rise already; he’s No. 35 on @MoveTheSticks’ Top 50 Prospects list. #PackPros https://t.co/KFIG4g5FPh— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 25, 2019
Jeremiah: "Outside of the first round, Ryan Finley from N.C. State, who is almost a little bit of a poor man's Jared Goff. Same build, kind of skinny frame, but great anticipatory thrower, very accurate and tough. That would be another name that would make sense (for the Pats)."— Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) February 25, 2019
We are excited to have former @garnertrojans & @PackFootball player + current @Colts RB @TheNyNy7 at #HSOTHonors in June as the guest speaker. More info about the event, nominations, voting & tickets here: https://t.co/4ekJA5T19P #HSOT (presented by @Pella_News) pic.twitter.com/vfnvVuTRa1— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) February 25, 2019
Former Western Alamance HS and N.C. State outfielder Brock Deatherage is in line to play in big-league spring training game today for Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies— Bob Sutton (@tnBobSutton) February 25, 2019
NEW Power 36 from @TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 25, 2019
1. Gonzaga ⬆️1️⃣
2. Virginia ⬆️1️⃣
3. Kentucky ⬆️1️⃣
4. North Carolina ⬆️3️⃣
5. Duke ⬇️4️⃣
6. Michigan State ⬆️4️⃣
7. Houston ⬆️2️⃣
8. LSU ⬆️3️⃣
9. Tennessee ⬇️4️⃣
10. Michigan ⬇️2️⃣
11-36. 👉 https://t.co/taoEh0zEfc pic.twitter.com/eu5KjvJmZu
Will four-star DE Desmond Evans look beyond #TarHeels, #NCState in his recruitment? @RivalsFriedman, @RivalsMike discuss https://t.co/0MhgUQIlt7— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 25, 2019
We're 6⃣ strong in the @AP_Top25 this week! #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/1qYt1AcmDp— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 25, 2019
