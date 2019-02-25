Former NC State star T.J. Warren was thrilled to see his No. 24 jersey honored Sunday at PNC Arena.

The No. 24 has been a special one for NC State, with Warren, John Richter, Tommy Burleson, Julius Hodge and Tom Gugliotta, all among the honored players who have worn it. Warren’s father, Tony Warren Sr., also had worn No. 24 for NC State, and being a legacy recruit meant a lot for T.J. Warren.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder went from coveted recruit, who Rivals.com ranked No. 17 overall in the country in the class of 2012, to ACC Player of the Year by his sophomore season at NC State and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns.

“He [Tony Warren Sr.] played a huge role,” Warren said. “I remember being born and seeing all the red around the house and him going to State. My mom really supported it all the way.

“My dad played a huge factor [in picking NCSU], and one of the reasons I chose No. 24. There is a lot of history behind that number. I was glad to wear it here.”

Warren enjoyed a quality freshman year, which included torching Florida State for 31 points and 13 rebounds in a win Feb. 19, 2013. He got into even better shape his sophomore season, losing 15 pounds, and became an elite player. Warren scored at least 13 points in every game but a loss vs. Virginia, and combined for a stunning 83 points in back-to-back wins at Pittsburgh and home vs. Boston College. The latter contest his final game at PNC Arena.

Warren finished his amazing sophomore year averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and shooting 52.5 percent from the field. He was simply known as “Tony Buckets.”

“I remember my second year writing my goals down every other month, trying to accomplish that,” Warren said. “I was just working hard every day and I was just knowing the legacy I could leave potentially. It felt good at the time.”

Warren often returns to Raleigh and NC State when he can get the chance. He knows how beloved a figure he is with the Wolfpack.

“Just being able to come here and compete at the highest level in front of these great fans every game, that was the best feeling that I got,” Warren said. “To get the feedback from them after any game, won or lost, it felt good to be out here playing basketball.”

Warren was enjoying his breakout season for the Suns until suffering an ankle injury Jan. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is averaging 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and shooting a career-best 42.8 percent on three-pointers.

“I had a bone bruise on my ankle and I am just listening to the doctors and making sure I’m 100 percent before I get out there,” Warren said.

The Suns played at the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and Warren was able to enjoy seeing his jersey honored prior to the start of the Wake Forest at NC State game. The Wolfpack rolled to a 94-74 victory over the Demon Deacons.

Warren said he had always dreamed of playing in the NBA growing up in Durham, N.C. He attended Durham Riverside High his first two years, then transferred to Raleigh Word of God and finished up at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy. He excelled with the Garner Road traveling team and earned McDonald’s All-American honors.

“I had a dream at a very young age at age 6 or 7, just seeing all the legends out there competing and having the love of the game,” Warren said. “I just saw myself in those shoes and sticking with it and accomplishing that.”

Warren made huge strides in his game from junior year to senior year in high school, and then again from freshman year to sophomore year at NC State.

“It was just changing my mentality,” Warren said. “I had to get better every year. I had to find something new I could work on. Each year, I always challenged myself to accomplish that.”

NC State signed senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Brewster Academy this past November and Warren has been following him from afar.

“He is awesome and an amazing talent,” Warren said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him in a NC State uniform.”