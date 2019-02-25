TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 94-74 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday.
Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":
• The sterling performance of junior point guard Markell Johnson, who hit six three-pointers en route to 25 points.
• How NC State was never threatened in the game by Wake Forest.
• The re-emergence of freshman forward Jericole Hellems and the Wolfpack bench.
