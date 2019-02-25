Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 08:01:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Jacey Zembal and Matt Carter
TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fek8qryak29klsdzqzeg
NC State redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk and the Wolfpack bench outscored Wake Forest's bench 37-21 on Sunday.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 94-74 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":

• The sterling performance of junior point guard Markell Johnson, who hit six three-pointers en route to 25 points.

• How NC State was never threatened in the game by Wake Forest.

• The re-emergence of freshman forward Jericole Hellems and the Wolfpack bench.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}