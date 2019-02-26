NC State moves to the top for junior Joseph Johnson
NC State made a strong first impression on Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy junior defensive back Joseph Johnson on Saturday.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked No. 16 overall in the state of Virginia and can play cornerback, safety and wide receiver. Defense appears to be his future and he earned an NC State offer on Saturday. The Wolfpack joined Florida, Marshall, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, among others.
