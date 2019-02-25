Ticker
Cam Hayes ends sophomore year with NCISAA state title

Jacey Zembal
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Jn9zfl6qs18d6hny9uwv
Greensboro (N.C.) Day sophomore guard Cam Hayes attended the Wake Forest at NC State game Sunday.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts made sure to watch Greensboro (N.C.) Day reclassified sophomore guard Cam Hayes in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals Friday at Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Hayes has reached that kind of status in his recruitment, and showed his mutual interest by attending Sunday’s game between Wake Forest and NC State. He has been a semi-regular visitor to PNC Arena this season.

