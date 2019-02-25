NC State head coach Kevin Keatts made sure to watch Greensboro (N.C.) Day reclassified sophomore guard Cam Hayes in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals Friday at Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Hayes has reached that kind of status in his recruitment, and showed his mutual interest by attending Sunday’s game between Wake Forest and NC State. He has been a semi-regular visitor to PNC Arena this season.

