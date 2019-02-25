Junior defensive tackle Jaylen Smith knew he wanted to verbally commit to NC State on Saturday, when he arrived for a junior day.

Smith arrived with his mother and two younger sisters and excitedly told NCSU head coach Dave Doeren he had made his choice. The 6-foot-4, 268-pounder from Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County picked the Wolfpack over an offer from Wake Forest. NC State was always his “dream school” growing up, and the chance to play for the Wolfpack seemed inevitable once he was offered Jan. 26.