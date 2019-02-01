The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Boo Corrigan's introductory press conference
• The Wolfpacker — New director of athletics Boo Corrigan found the perfect fit at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Chancellor Randy Woodson quickly zeroed in on Boo Corrigan
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Boo Corrigan introduced as NC State Director of Athletics
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State introduces new athletic director Boo Corrigan
• The Wolfpacker — Pack women fight to maintain record win streak despite costly injuries
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing NC State baseball
• Raleigh News & Observer — The story of how NC State named a new AD. A general, a chancellor and a guy named Boo.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Corrigan talked to NC State chancellor about FBI, NCAA issues before taking AD job
• Raleigh News & Observer — Tom Brady on former NCSU OL Joe Thuney: ‘He’s just got a great spirit, a great energy about him’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski on former NCSU OL Joe Thuney: ‘Without him, we wouldn’t be this far’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Boo Corrigan is introduced as NC State’s new athletics director
• New York Post — Meet Dennis Smith, new Knick who has LeBron's endorsement
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Remembering Debbie Yow's 'unprecedented success' at N.C. State
• Greensboro News-Record — Boo Corrigan happy to return to ACC country, where he'll take over winning ways at N.C. State
• Fayetteville Observer — No. 7 N.C. State downs Wake Forest, stays unbeaten
• Technician — Leslie leads Wolfpack over Wake Forest for 21st straight
• Technician — ‘High class problems’: Yow’s legacy sets Corrigan up for success at NC State
• Technician — ‘I’m running to something’: Corrigan ready to lead NC State Athletics
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 20: A new AD, and men's basketball runs the gauntlet
• GoPack.com — Corrigan Introduced as NC State AD
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack Remains Perfect by Defeating Demon Deacons
• GoPack.com — #8 @PackWrestle Set for Friday Dual at #23 Virginia
• GoPack.com — Manny Perez Signs Contract with Celtic F.C. of Scotland
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Returns Home with Doubleheader Friday
Tweets of the day
Ok, now we are on our way to play the lottery. 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bxclq3VgTu— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) February 1, 2019
Blessed to receive my 10th offer from NC State @CoachGoebbel @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/iaAMLl3nTi— kendall karr (@kendall_karr) January 31, 2019
Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red, Light it Red... #8— Simon L. Harris™ (@SHow2unes) February 1, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook