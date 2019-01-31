Boo Corrigan couldn’t help but get emotional during his introductory press conference as NC State’s director of athletics Thursday at Reynolds Coliseum.

It happened more than once, starting soon after he took the stage at James T. Valvano Arena. He admitted he may get emotional while speaking about his family’s athletic history, which is so closely intertwined with the area and conference he would be returning to with the new job.

“What did Jimmy V say? If you laugh, if you think and you cry in one day, that’s a good day,” Corrigan recalled. “I’m an emotional guy, so I think I fit in with that.”

His father, Gene, was the athletics director at Notre Dame and Virginia before becoming the commissioner of the ACC from 1987-87.

Therefore, Corrigan was carrying on the family tradition by working in athletics — starting as an “unpaid intern,” he jokingly clarified, for the ACC under his father, and eventually working his way up to athletics director at Army. Returning to the ACC and the state of North Carolina, though, takes it to another whole level.

Thanks to a previous stop at Duke, Corrigan, his wife and their three children have already spent time in the Triangle area, but there were more reasons besides just geography and familiarity that the job in Raleigh appealed to him.

One was the groundwork laid by predecessor Debbie Yow, who took the Wolfpack from No. 89 the year before she was hired in the Learfield Director's Cup standings — an award that honors the best overall collegiate athletic department — to a school-record finish at No. 15 last year.

Even more than that, he and his wife, the daughter of a former A.D. at Vanderbilt, were both brought up as the children of athletic directors, and that was exactly what they desired for their kids.

“Our goal when we got into college athletics was to raise our kids around a college campus,” he said. “[NC State student-athletes] have been role models for all the young people in Raleigh, and that’s what we want to be a part of. We want to have our children around that, and we’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to have that opportunity to be at a number of great schools.”

It was also impossible to bypass a return to the roots his father laid in the ACC when the opportunity presented itself. In the Corrigan household, despite all the changes over the last decade, those three letters still carry a lot of weight.

“My dad was the commissioner of the ACC … and it’s something in my life that’s always meant a great deal — to be involved with the ACC and what the ACC stands for,” he said. “It’s that commitment to academics, that commitment to doing things the right way, that was equally attractive to me with NC State and the ACC as something we couldn’t turn down.”

Corrigan has enjoyed unprecedented success at Army, on and off the field. His most notable hire was in football, where Jeff Monken has led the Black Knights to numerous program firsts, including back-to-back 10-win campaigns and three consecutive bowl bids, in addition to its highest finish (No. 19) in the national rankings since 1958.

Thanks to the work done by Yow, there will be no grand rebuild required in any sport, but instead it will be about living up to the standards already in place and then exceeding them. Corrigan will officially take the reins from Yow May 1.

“What I hope in my time here at NC State is that we’re able to build on what Debbie Yow has done,” he said.