With college baseball season just two weeks ago, it was a good time to preview the upcoming spring for NC State. The Wolfpacker brought on two excellent sources of information: Aaron Fitt from D1Baseball.com and Bruce Winkworth, a former contributor to The Wolfpacker and a long-time baseball sports information director at NC State.

The two joined Matt Carter to break down the Wolfpack from every angle, and also preview its place in the ACC which should be strong once again this year.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.