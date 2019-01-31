NC State chancellor Randy Woodson was convinced rather quickly that Boo Corrigan was the man he wanted to hire to replace Debbie Yow as the Wolfpack’s Director of Athletics.

With the help of the Parker Executive Search Firm, Woodson noted that his initial conversations in the search “were canvassing the universe.” From there the pool was narrowed down to about 30 diverse candidates. Eventually seven finalists were interviewed by Woodson.

Corrigan swiftly rose to the top after Woodson’s first face-to-face conversation with him, which happened earlier in January in Atlanta. What Woodson saw, simply, was the perfect candidate to replace Yow.

“He brings the same skills in terms of focus on the budget, focus on management, focus on hiring outstanding people and empowering them to do their job,” Woodson said. “In addition, again because of his background in marketing and probably because he is the son of [former ACC commissioner] Gene Corrigan, he is phenomenal at relationship building, externally and internally.

“I think what you are going to have in Boo is the ability to continue to move our athletics program to even higher level not only because of outstanding management but also because of the way he represents the program externally.”

When Woodson learned that Corrigan was sincerely intrigued by the Wolfpack job, there was no more need to convince him he had found his new AD.

“Once I knew his level of interest, it was just a matter of making sure we could get this done,” Woodson said.

To that end, Woodson enlisted some help — retired General Raymond T. Odierno.

Odierno was the Army Chief of Staff from September 2011 to August 2015. Long before then, he played football at Army. After graduating from Army with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1976, he received a master’s in nuclear effects engineering at NC State.

Odierno currently sits on the Board of Visitors at NC State. With Corrigan’s permission, Woodson reached out to Odierno to see if he would help bring Corrigan to NC State. Odierno was wholly on board.

“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Odierno said. “At West Point, obviously it’s leadership development [that] is most important thing. I think with NC State, the culture and development of young leaders is important to this university as well, and the chancellor has made that very clear.

“I think it’s a very good fit. I think for Boo he’s stepped up in a Power Five conference that’s competitive in every single sport, and I think it’s something that he can add to and continue to build.”

Woodson appreciates that Corrigan is, as Woodson described it, “real.” During his introduction press conference at Reynolds Coliseum Thursday, Corrigan came across unpretentious. Odierno though said don’t let that fool you, and Woodson agrees.

“He’s hired great coaches, he’s fired coaches,” Woodson noted. “He knows how to manage athletics.

“He’s a real person. He gets along with people exceptionally well, but don’t let that fool you, as the general said. He holds people accountable for the jobs that they do, and obviously in athletics that is critical.”

Woodson knew that the ongoing FBI investigation in college basketball that has involved NC State over its recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr. would be a question that any perspective AD, Corrigan included, would want to briefed on before taking the job. That did not concern Woodson.

“We have been totally transparent, we have been cooperative with all of the investigators,” Woodson said. “This is going to get done at some point. I think everybody that I talked to, as you would expect, they all asked questions about it and I told them everything I know and there was not discomfort with it.”

The search to replace Yow unfolded quietly until news broke Wednesday morning that Corrigan was going to be the hire. That was how Woodson wanted it, and he was not surprised that he was able to operate away from the public eyes.

He’s also thrilled with the result of the process.

“I had a lot of conversations with really, really impactful athletic directors and got to this point,” he added.