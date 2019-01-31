Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 10:35:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: NC State introduces new athletic director Boo Corrigan

Ryan Tice • TheWolfpacker.com
@RyanTice
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State introduced new director of athletics Boo Corrigan in a press conference at Reynolds Coliseum Thursday. A full video of the press conference and ensuing Q&A session with the media is below:

After the press conference, the new NCSU leader took questions from the media. The video of that is below.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}