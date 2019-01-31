Video: NC State introduces new athletic director Boo Corrigan
NC State introduced new director of athletics Boo Corrigan in a press conference at Reynolds Coliseum Thursday. A full video of the press conference and ensuing Q&A session with the media is below:
After the press conference, the new NCSU leader took questions from the media. The video of that is below.
