NC State chancellor Randy Woodson and newly hired director of athletics Boo Corrigan, who will officially begin his new duties May 1, held court Thursday morning at historic Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

Corrigan comes to NC State after an acclaimed tenure as AD at Army, where he was named the 2017 Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. Corrigan’s hire was met with widespread fanfare both in the press and among the Wolfpack faithful.

Here’s the 3-2-1 from Thursday’s press conference: