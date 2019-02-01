The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Boo Corrigan's introductory press conference
NC State chancellor Randy Woodson and newly hired director of athletics Boo Corrigan, who will officially begin his new duties May 1, held court Thursday morning at historic Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
Corrigan comes to NC State after an acclaimed tenure as AD at Army, where he was named the 2017 Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. Corrigan’s hire was met with widespread fanfare both in the press and among the Wolfpack faithful.
Here’s the 3-2-1 from Thursday’s press conference:
Three Things That Were Clear Thursday
• Woodson and Corrigan have a natural rapport that made this hire easy. When The Wolfpacker asked Woodson after the press conference was over if he surprised with how quietly he was able to conduct the search to replace Debbie Yow, he quickly and almost proudly replied while flashing a smile, “No.”
The news came suddenly Thursday and caught many, including those within NC State’s athletic department and those who follow the program from the outside, off guard. It turned out the courtship of Corrigan was fairly swift and sudden itself.
