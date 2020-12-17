The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Dec. 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State had to adjust to bring tougher Pack21 class
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s signing day press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State football coaches on signing day
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football signing day grades: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football signing day grades: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts shares how the Saint Louis game came together
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State’s 2021 signing class
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Kevin Keatts Wednesday presser
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football signing day live updates: Wolfpack has 11 in-state commitments
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘They are getting a beast’: Chapin lineman ready to begin college career at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Nine players? Shorthanded NC State basketball is back Thursday against St. Louis
• Fayetteville Observer — ‘We’re playing’: Dave Doeren says NC State won’t opt out of bowl game
• Fayetteville Observer — Football recruiting: Breaking down the ACC’s early signing period classes
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest women’s basketball team to play at No. NC State on Thursday night
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC football bowl season scorecard: Here’s who will be in, who won’t and what they’re saying
• Technician — McLaughlin, Poole, Crowell lead Pack 2020 early signing day class
• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Playoff push incoming for some former NC State football stars
• Technician — Dec. 20 women’s basketball game postponed, positive tests in Duke program
• Technician — Shorthanded Wolfpack headed for newly scheduled game against Saint Louis
• GoPack.com — #Pack21 signing day central
• GoPack.com — NC State hosts in-state foe Wake Forest Thursday evening
• GoPack.com — Pack back in action Thursday night at Saint Louis
Tweets Of The Day
Interesting transfer signee yesterday; D2 All-American OL Chandler Zavala of Fairmont State signed with NC State; also had offers from East Carolina, UVA, Toledo, Western Kentucky & Charlotte - there is talent everywhere— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 17, 2020
I can’t wait to get to Raleigh 3️⃣— Cory Durden (@king_durden35) December 16, 2020
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' full response when @JEPopeIV asked for his thoughts about whether or not there should be a pause in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/yUEL8N5SpV— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) December 16, 2020
LB Jordan Poole (@jordan_poole03)— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 17, 2020
Locust, NC@PackFootball Signee #Pack21 // #HomeGrown#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g1zwEjy205
Great day to be an #EAGLE!! 🔷🦅🔷— Newton Taylor Babb (@CoachBabb_4) December 16, 2020
Congrats to these young men as they prepare for their future! #BeGreat #EaglePride #NSD #NationalSigningDay @CoachWillert @EFHS_Football @JellyFamTy_4 @ReevesZyun @Jaden30075709 @CrowellMicah @JamisonWarren4 pic.twitter.com/u7Az3n5g1d
Signed ☑️— Denmark Football (@DenmarkFootbal1) December 16, 2020
Sealed ☑️
Delivered ☑️@PackFootball got a good one in @11_apm. pic.twitter.com/54wdPn5qOQ
SIGNED! @jaleeldavis2 is now officially a @PackFootball player. 🔰🏈 #ROSports pic.twitter.com/kCzlX9judr— RO Sports 🔰 (@ROSports_) December 16, 2020
SIGNED! @JakolbeB joins the Wolfpack with the signing of his NLI. @PackFootball 🔰🏈 #ROSports pic.twitter.com/ICtn4GBXLv— RO Sports 🔰 (@ROSports_) December 16, 2020
..... giving everything I got pic.twitter.com/Q6M736KXmL— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) December 17, 2020
@ChapinHigh Thornton Gentry, with father and head coach @CoachJGentry, signs with @NCState pic.twitter.com/chZbs3EHC2— Thomas Grant (@lexchronsports2) December 16, 2020
@LyndonCooper5 has signed with @PackFootball ! Lyndon was a three-year starter, playing all three positions on the O-Line. Lyndon was voted as a Team Captain this year, leading our O-Line by grading at 90% on the season and finishing with 55 pancake blocks! Thank you Lyndon! pic.twitter.com/0CMfKAw2GV— Trojan Football (@Carrollton_High) December 16, 2020
Confirmation that, yes, both Frederick and Cedric Seabrough signed with NC State today. https://t.co/uqSByQFlts pic.twitter.com/0X9acosQlt— David Thompson (@daveth89) December 16, 2020
Video Of The Day
8 Wins > 🍩. We don't forget! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/N0QH3HwxH7— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 16, 2020
