NC State Wolfpack men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Wednesday morning ahead of the Pack's road contest at Saint Louis on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The game was officially announced Tuesday afternoon after the Wolfpack's originally scheduled ACC opener against Louisville set for Wednesday was postponed due to positive cases within the Cardinals' program.

Thursday night's contest will mark two weeks since NC State last took the court in a win over UMass Lowell in Bubbleville on Dec. 3. Two days later, the program announced it had a positive COVID case within its "traveling party" and has not played since.