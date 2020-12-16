"It's a class that we're very proud of. A bunch of guys that fit our culture and excited about working with them. They know they need to work hard and develop and be a part of what the coaches here and players here have created from a cultural standpoint."

"In a normal setting, I'd be showing you video. I guess you guys will have to do that on your own.

"Ashley Grigsby, our academic advisor that oversees football, did a great job explaining things to parents and young men about how they're going to be supported here.

"Dantonio Burnette and our strength staff normally do a ton of in-person things on unofficial visits. They had to do that through Zoom and did a great job.

"For us, it's about trying to get them to understand what we're all about. What the Hard Tough Together mantra and then finding young men that want to be a part of that.

"Adding more speed, adding more size or adding more depth. All these young men are super competitive. Many of them are all-conference players. 12 of them as a matter of fact. Obviously some of these guys didn't get a play this season because in North Carolina as you know they didn't have a high school season. Several of them are captains. There's some background in the NFL with some of their parents.

"It's a good class. It starts with meeting your needs. We always talk about recruiting guys that are like great players that you've had or have or better to continue to improve your roster competitively. But also to bring things that we may not have.

"This is a class of young men that's represented by 11 in-state players, three from the state of Georgia, one from Florida, two from Virginia, one from South Carolina and one from New Jersey. 19 total. One transfer that I can talk about today and we'll get into all that as we go through it.

"Just want to say thank you to that staff, and I think they did an unbelievable job. Very fortunate to have them here with us and building this class. Hopefully it's the last time we have to recruit virtually for an entire class, but we'll see.

"Then what Chanelle and Emmit do graphically and through video to tell our story was the difference in my opinion. Our ability to talk about us, our ability to sell our brand, to talk about our coaches, our program, the things that we stand for, the things that we believe in, and not be able to do that in person. To have to do it through Zoom or through edits or through video story.

"JJ Doherty, Matt, Austin and Monday Tatum, there's just so many people that work behind the scenes helping us.

"Merci Falaise, a former athlete here who has been with us now for several years foes a tremendous job not only building relationships but giving the tours. Being a former athlete here and student, knows this place inside and out.

"Our recruiting staff is unbelievable. It's grown over the eight years I've been here. But to be where it is now. Billy Glassclock, what he does organizing things and bringing in the right people to assist, help and put their creative spin on things. There's so many of them.

"We had to do a lot of virtual recruiting and these guys did a tremendous job. They worked hard to build relationships and staying in touch with not only the families but the coaches. A lot went into it that was very different in signing a class. Very different.

"Before I talk about them, I just want to thank first and foremost our coaches. Thank them for all their work. Having five new coaches on our staff and not being able to showcase their personalities, system changes, how they coach during spring practice, I thought it was difficult.

What's your degree of confidence that you've made the right selections?

"There's a lot of homework that goes into to these guys. Most of them, we have met at some point in time whether they were here as underclassmen. Some of them we've seen a ton of times because they're in-state.

"We do believe in meeting people face-to-face if possible. So when you can't do that then there's been a lot of virtual conversation. A lot of Zoom, a lot of FaceTime.

"You still get to watch the same amount of tape regardless. Talk to the coaches regardless. Talk to counselors or principals or whoever you need to speak to, those kinds of things happen.

"Being able to size the guy up, there's a lot of photography involved. Guys would send pictures and maybe get a workout somebody would send to you that you would watch, but we did everything we could. I think that's all you can do is your best.

"Getting to know these guys, that's one thing we don't do is try to sell them anything. We tell them who we are, we tell them what we're about, our coaches get to know them, and I feel really good about that part of it. That they know what they're getting and we know what we're getting.

"The biggest part is when they get here is continuing to work hard and trying to prove yourself and start over. Coming out of high school where you're the guy and having to prove yourself all over again, that's part of the process. These are competitive young men that we're excited about coaching."

The season that you guys are having, how much has that helped you guys?

"It helps. Obviously, a lot of these kids were committed before the games even started. Some of them were in the middle of the season or later, but most of them weren't.

"I think the biggest thing it does is helps you retain the guys that are committed. When you have 15 or so guys committed early, and you don't win, you tend to lose some of those guys.

"What it does is strengthen that connection they have to the school they want to play for, seeing that they're going to win. Like I've said to you guys before, the last four years we finished in the top four in this league three times now. To show everybody that we're back on the right train, on the right tracks with this program I think was important.

"It would have been great for us to have spring ball and fall camp where kids could come and watch the changes to our systems that took place. They had to wait until the games started. In some cases, it didn't matter. Guys were okay. In other cases, it probably hurt us. There was probably some players that we might have gotten that made decisions early because they couldn't see you know what was going to change in our offense, how were we going to run it. What was going to change in our defense, what would be different about it. I think you could probably say that for every college out there.

"I do think the one thing that's hard about this for us, NC State, it's a gem. It's a beautiful place, and it's an incredible city. People didn't get to see that as much. They didn't get to see game day, when it's just crazy in our stadium. Those are things that can help us down the road.

"Some of these guys have been here as underclassmen and already knew what that atmosphere was like and that helped. Some of them are looking at videos of it and kind of betting on that. It's a unique time for everybody."

In-state recruiting has always been important to NC State and you in particular. Do you feel really good about the kids that you hauled in from North Carolina?

"Yeah, I do. Every year we want to get the best we can from the state. Not that we're not going to look outside the state, we do. We recruit outside the state hard, but we always start within our borders and feel really good about these guys.

"They wanted to stay home, they wanted their families to be a part of the process, they're excited about what we talked about, and really the thing that we can sell to them is factual evidence of just the success that our in-state kids have had here compared to in-state kids that leave and play out of state that don't get on the field, don't make it to the NFL. Our guys have had a higher percentage of success by staying home and letting their families be a part of it, be a part of our developmental program.

"That's the nice thing when you're at a school as long as I have been, you're not talking about things you can't get a bat on."

The free year through the transfer portal. How do you feel that's going to impact recruiting going forward and did that play a role in how you recruited this class?

"Well, it hasn't passed yet. Right now people are just assuming it will. Once it is official then we'll just have to see how it changes things.

"I think it really just becomes another form of junior college recruiting where you're trying to fill in spaces on your roster that for whatever reason aren't full. Maybe you had a junior that got injured, you have a senior and two freshmen an you want to put another guy in here that's a little bit older. It just becomes kind of that stopgap, if you will, where you can get a guy.

"It's really just going to be a different form of it and until I see it in full flow, I can't give you a really great answer. I think there's a lot of things, unfortunately, about the portal that are misleading and really not well thought out right now.

"There are not enough scholarships out there for these kids that are going into it, and we don't have enough initials to sign the number of kids that are going to leave programs. There's going to be a lot of guys out there that don't get scholarships right now. We're just going to have to see. I think there's going to be a lot of things that have to be tweaked NCAA wise to make this system work."

You did at one transfer in Zavala. What did you like about him?

"Very physical, very aggressive, he's a finisher. Obviously a decorated player at the school he's at. His mom actually works at NC State, so he's young man that wanted to be here and had family ties to the university. We were looking for an experienced guy that wants to compete at a high level, is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder and he has all the tools."

On Zyun Reeves

“I was at the state championship game a year ago. They were playing Cardinal Gibbons, my son was on that team. So I was watching the game, and this kid just kept making plays. I'm looking at the roster and I'm like, ‘Who is this guy?’ Because I had a list of players to watch in the game from our recruiting staff.

“He made a bunch of plays, and so as the game went on I'm texting Billy [Glasscock] and staff, ‘Who is this guy, number whatever he was at the time? He's making plays and sacking the quarterback. He looks gigantic. They had him listed at 6-7, or 6-6, whatever it was.’

“And then we got the background, that this was his first year playing football. I'm like, ‘We got to get some details on this kid because he's really athletic, he's long, he plays hard. He's got a great upside.’ And so as we got to know him and learn the story, just a guy that was on the basketball court that a good recruiter at the high school figured out that they need somebody on defensive line over there at East Forsyth.

“We were able to get in on him early and coach Wiles did a nice job getting him to understand what it takes to play that position. He wanted to be with coaches that could develop them. I think between Thunder and weight room and his staff and coach Wiles with what he's done with defensive linemen this was the right fit for him.”

Have you have you ever offered a guy only play one year of football?

“Yeah, there's been several guys over the course of my career that you've got to find that way, particularly when I was i-AA. You would take more chances on guys, but there's quite a few of them out there that go from basketball to football late and end up being really good.”

When you look at guys recently like Bradley Chubb or Nyheim Hines, guys who are succeeding in the NFL right now, how much does that help in recruitment to be able to point to that and say if you come to this program and you put the time in this is, this is what you can make for yourself?

“I think it helps when you're showing the vision for your program and it's a blueprint, and you can show before and after. It's not a, like I said, it's you're not selling anything. I mean, this is our program.

“Here's the guys that have been through it, here's what happened to them. Here's where they are now. And I can do it in life, I can do it in academics, I can do it in an NFL. We can do it in a lot of ways, and moving a player from offense to defense or defense to offense, and how that worked out. Position changes, how that worked out.

“We got a lot of information here over the years that kind of tells our story and helps these young men, I think, make informed decisions as opposed to just listen to some guy sell him something, and I think that's really good. If I was making a decision like these guys are, I would want a lot of really strong information to make it. We try to provide that and have the substance behind the things we're talking about.”

You mentioned that North Carolina high school players haven't had a season yet. What are your thoughts just on the missing that year and what are your concerns about them sort of transferring from a junior year of high school to Division I football?

"Yeah, you have to get the rust off of them. And how in shape they are, some of them probably trained really hard and some of them haven't. It's going to take a little bit probably to get some of these guys going.

“I really feel for them. First of all, I think all the high school kids right now are missing out in a lot of ways. The social growth, the academic growth, the athletic growth, the competition, the adversity that they get by playing sports, the team building that they aren't getting. I feel for them.

“I'm hopeful that all these young men that are going off to college and going early can find success and walk in and understand how hard it's going to be. It isn't easy coming early. Going to college, period, that first semester is a challenge. It's a big transition in your life and so we've got a lot of people here to help them with that.

“But to your point, I think there will be some things lost in their development. I mean anytime you miss a season of sports regardless of what year it is, it's got to be a little bit different on the back end of that. We'll see how that goes without having seen it, and what it really does. It's hard to give you an exact part, but I do think guys missing their senior high school has to have some kind of impact on him a little bit there.

“When it comes to, like some of them would have been captains this year, and had that experience as leaders and now they missed that. there's a lot of things that they didn't get.”

There's been so many ACC teams that have opted out from bowl games, have you guys made a definitive decision of whether you're going to play?

“Oh yeah, we're playing our guys are excited. Yeah. They're excited to play, our coaches are excited to play. Unless, you know, COVID takes the opportunity away from us, we plan on playing and look forward to playing.”

Can you kind of talk about the quarterback Aaron MacLaughlin. What really stood out about him and drew him to you?

“You know, I've seen Aaron for a long time. He was at different high school prior to being where he's at Denmark.

“First thing you notice is his size, his arm strength, Came to one of our camps early in his high school career and ran really well, ran in the 4.6s. So he's very gifted from an athletic standpoint.

“When he transferred to Denmark, he came up and visited and I asked him about it. Because Buford was such a kind of a powerhouse program down there.

“He looked at it as an opportunity to go somewhere, and it wasn't about the name, it was about him helping build a program. That was important to him, and that stood out to me. You don't hear that a lot from kids his age. And then, when coach Palmieri got a chance to coach, from Mallard Creek, went down there and became the head coach this year, I've got a history with him.

“He had great things to say about Aaron, and Aaron, great things to say about Mike. It just seemed like a great fit for our program, and obviously I know coach Beck is excited. Coach Roper knew a lot about him prior to that, and I've been recruiting him on and off, I guess you could say since he was in ninth grade.

“So we know quite a bit about Aaron. We're grateful that he opened his recruiting back up and came to his senses to join the Wolfpack, so excited to have him with us,”

With the NCAA free view of eligibility, how is that going to impact the numbers going forward?

“Yeah, that's a question I can't answer. I think the NCAA is going to have to help us with that. It doesn't impact our 85. Any of the kids that were out of eligibility that now have a year coming back are just extras. Obviously, the school, it impacts it financially, paying for those scholarships, but I don't know how many of our guys are doing that quite yet. It's not official with anybody.

“Really, where it gets tricky I think, is we have 19 freshmen, I guess you'd say are 18 freshmen, in this class coming in. And then last year's class is technically considered freshmen again. So you have two classes in the same classification. It’s really how is that going to play out over a five-year window with your numbers.

“The NCAA has got a lot of things they need to look at, and they're the ones that granted this year and now they've created kind of a log jam I guess you would say, on how we're supposed to classify and look at our numbers. We’ll see what they end up doing. Until then we'll just keep on going.”

Three sets of high school teammates in this class, you also have a lot of high school teammates on your current roster. Is that on purpose or coincidence?

“You know I haven't thought about it. I do think there's in some cases. We try to recruit from winning programs, and so if we get a kid from a place that wins, there's other good players there and keep going back. In some cases, we really respect, how things are run at that school.

“East Forsyth is a great example. I Think Coach Willert does an unbelievable job, but you have success and you get a player from there ,and you love how he's built, how he's wired and, those kind of things tend to lead the other players.

“Sometimes there's just kids on your team that help you. ‘Hey man, my former teammate really wants to look at you guys,’ and then they end up wanting to play together and so they kind of help the recruiting process because their friendship.

“Obviously when it comes to brothers, that one's a little bit more mom and dad want their sons together but it's interesting how that works out. I haven't really studied that, how many kids we have from the same high school on our team but something for us to look at.”

I was watching the film from Thornton Gentry. The very last clip he catches a touchdown pass. I was just wondering, Ickey [Ekwonu like in trouble for that spot?

“Yeah, I don't think Ickey's in trouble. He's got really good hands. I think that's a play that we're going to have to probably wait a couple years to run again, first of all, but we'll definitely have it back in before Ickey's gone. We need to get him in the endzone and then hopefully Thornton can be the next one, we'll see.

“It was great when we got Bradbury a touchdown his last year here, and anytime we can get a big man in the end zone I think it sends a great message to those guys that work so hard they don't get much credit. We'll have to try to get with Coach Beck for the bowl game. Maybe we can find a way to come up with a big man touchdown here down the stretch.”

Micah Crowell listed as a wide receiver can you talk about him a little bit, and is that the position he wanted to play or is that where you needed the most.

"That's what he is. He'd be a big corner, tell you that, but he's a very versatile guy on offense. He's a really good receiver. He's big, so he can do a lot of different things at that position.

“I think he's also a good runner with the ball. You see him carrying the ball a lot if you watch his highlights on jets and out of the backfield so there's a lot of versatility there with him, and with his size it allows you to be creative and do some different things with them around the box, too

“So. that's definitely where he's going to play.”