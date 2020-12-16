WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State football coaches on signing day
NC State Wolfpack football signed 18 high school recruits and one transfer for its 2021 class Wednesday on national signing day.
Watch the videos of head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack assistant coaches during their national signing day press conferences:
NC State head coach Dave Doeren
NC State assistant coaches
