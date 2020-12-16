 WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State football coaches on signing day
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 16:31:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football signed 18 high school recruits and one transfer for its 2021 class Wednesday on national signing day.

Watch the videos of head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack assistant coaches during their national signing day press conferences:

NC State is ranked No. 37 in the Rivals national team rankings for the 2021 football recruiting class. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

NC State head coach Dave Doeren

NC State assistant coaches 

{{ article.author_name }}