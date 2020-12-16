1 — Apparent blueshirt in tight end Cedric Seabrough from Swainsboro (Ga.) High. His twin brother Fredrick Seabrough signed his letter of intent Wednesday. The Pack has effectively used blueshirts in the past, with the most notable success story being multi-year starting linebacker Airius Moore from the 2014 class. Others to have blueshirted include running back Delbert Mimms, long snapper Joe Shimko and tight end Kam Walker in the 2019 class. A blueshirt is a player who arrives as a walk-on on technicality only but is put on scholarship immediately when they arrive. That way they can count ahead to the next year's class scholarship limits. 2 — Sons of former NFL players that signed with NC State. Four-star receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., is the son of former Detroit Lions wideout Germane Crowell, who had 184 receptions for 2,722 yards and 16 touchdowns in five seasons in the NFL. Three-star linebacker Caden Fordham from Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., is the son of 10-year NFL offensive lineman Todd Fordham.

Four-star Micah Crowell continues Pack streak of Rivals250 signees (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

3 — Players from Florida State’s 2017 class, ranked sixth nationally, that are going to end up in Raleigh. Four-star safety Cyrus Fagan was the highest rated of the trio, regarded as the No. 81 prospect nationally. Three-star quarterback Bailey Hockman was considered the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country, and three-star defensive tackle Cory Durden from Newberry (Fla.) High was the No. 22 prospect at his position. Neither Durden or Fagan were announced in the Pack’s class Wednesday but they revealed their commitments earlier in the week. Hockman started the bulk of this season for NC State. If you had added those three players plus four-star linebacker Vi Jones, rated the No. 79 recruit in the country when signing and then transferring to NC State in 2019, to the Wolfpack’s original 2017 haul, the class would have ranked 31st nationally instead of 53rd, which was the lowest ranked finish among Dave Doeren’s eight full recruiting classes. 4.7 — Number of touches per touchdown for running back Demie Sumo of Willingboro (N.J.) High in 2019: 11 TDs on 65 rushes, eight on 21 receptions, one on eight kickoff returns, one on two interceptions and none on two fumble recoveries. 6 — Package deals signed in this class, counting the Florida State transfer duo. The remaining five were prep teammates: • Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth receiver Micah Crowell and defensive lineman Zyun Reeves • Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond receiver Jakolbe Baldwin and offensive tackle Jaleel Davis • Cornelius (N.C.) Hough corner Mario Love Jr. and safety Sean Brown • Lincolnton (N.C.) North Lincoln defensive linemen Travali Price and Jayden Tate • Swainsboro (Ga.) High tight ends Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough In his previous eight recruiting classes, Doeren has signed a total of five package deals combined and just multiple in a single class once. That group includes the defensive back duo of Sean Paul and Dravious Wright from Vero Beach (Fla.) High to help finish out the 2013 class that Doeren largely inherited. 6 — States were represented in the class — North Carolina (11), Georgia (4), Florida (3, including transfers Durden and Fagan), Virginia (2, including transfer Zavala), South Carolina (1) and New Jersey (1). 9 — Interceptions by three-star safety Chase Hattley from Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C., as a junior, third most in the state of North Carolina that year. 11 — Numbers of in-state prospects signed, marking the fifth time in head coach Dave Doeren’s eight full recruiting classes that the Wolfpack hit double-digit in-state natives in a class.

16 — Rivals250 signees have been inked by NC State in Doeren’s eight full years on the recruiting trail after the addition of Crowell, the nation’s No. 162 overall prospect (average of 2.0 per year). In the nine recruiting cycles from 2005-13, the Pack signed eight such recruits (average of 0.9 per year) — and they had zero from 2011-13.

NC State’s Rivals250 signees since 2014 Year Name National rank 2021 WR Micah Crowell 162 2020 WR Porter Rooks 196 2019 DT C.J. Clark 186 2019 DT Joshua Harris 143 2018 RB Ricky Person Jr. 85 2018 LB Payton Wilson 168 2018 QB Devin Leary 240 2018 DT Alim McNeill 249 2016 TE Thaddeus Moss 123 2015 RB Nyheim Hines 94 2015 DL Darian Roseboro 100 2015 OT Emanuel McGirt 196 2015 RB Johnny Frasier 215 2014 DL Kentavius Street 43 2014 S Germaine Pratt 213 2014 DT Justin Jones 241

24 — Four-star recruits Doeren and his staff have secured National Signing Day signatures from in the last eight years (an average of 3.0 per year). In the eight cycles from 2006-13, the school added 15 four-star prospects (an average of 1.9 per year).

NC State’s four-star signees since 2006 Year Number 2021 1 2020 2 2019 4 2018 5 2017 2 2016 2 2015 5 2014 3 2013 0 2012 0 2011 1 2010 5 (including one five-star) 2009 1 2008 6 2007 2 2006 0

39 — Current team ranking (as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday) of NC State's recruiting class. Here are the past rankings of Doeren's full classes: • 2014 — 30 • 2015 — 35 • 2016 — 43 • 2017 — 53 • 2018 — 34 • 2019 — 28 • 2020 — 42