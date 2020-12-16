With NC State’s early signing class in the book, it’s time to dole out some early grades. Here is a look at the marks on the defensive side of the football.

Defensive Line

NC State is set to add a potential NFL Draft prospect in FSU transfer Cory Durden. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

A one-two punch of three-stars Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., and Travali Price from North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C., is a very good starting point for a defensive line class. Price was one of the prizes of the entire signing call, a heavily-recruited prospect who rejected overtures from Tennessee well after his commitment to the Wolfpack. Reeves also sported an impressive offer list and made visits to Florida State, South Carolina and Virginia, all of whom offered, during the recruiting process. Both are high-upside types whose best football are ahead of them, and they should be good fits for NC State’s three-man front. Added to that group is two-star Jayden Tate, Price’s brother who may be undersized at 6-foot, 265 pounds but is very strong physically and plays with tremendous effort and energy. The Wolfpack did miss out on a few of the higher profile names in the in-state class, but it’s hard to complain when you have Price and Reeves, considering their own respective recruiting credentials. Then there is the addition of Florida State transfer Cory Durden, a legit NFL Draft prospect entering the 2020 season who could potentially instantly fill some of the void left from the early departure of junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill to the NFL. Grade — B+.

Linebacker

Jordan Poole was an All-American Game selection. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It’s hard not to really like the duo of Caden Fordham from Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., and Jordan Poole from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C. Both have been on NC State’s board since they camped in Raleigh in the summer of 2019. Both are also impressive athletes, especially in the case of Poole, which is a very important linebacker trait to defend modern college offense. Their upsides are impressive, and did not go unnoticed by other colleges. Fordham picked NC State over Louisville, and Poole signed with the Pack over Virginia Tech, with each owning multiple additional Power Five offers. There were others that NC State pursued, including a late push to try to get one-time South Carolina commit and Raleigh native Bryce Steele before he picked Boston College, but adding to the one-two punch of Fordham and Poole is more like another layer of icing on the cake. Grade — B+.

Defensive Backs

NC State flipped Nate Evans from his commitment to Tennessee. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)