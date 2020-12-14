The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football regular season grades: Quarterbacks
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s scheduled game against Louisville Wednesday postponed
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football moves into Coaches, AP Top 25 polls
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State bowl outlook
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking Dave Doeren’s top three coaching jobs at NC State
• Yahoo! Sports — Sources: ACC expected to hire Northwestern AD Jim Phillips as next commissioner
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s basketball game at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19
• Raleigh News & Observer — Thurl Bailey takes another, inside look at NC State basketball’s magical 1983 run
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s ACC opener at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball mounts 16-point fourth-quarter comeback, wins ACC opener
• GoPack.com — #4 Wolfpack uses fourth-quarter surge to defeat Boston College in ACC opener
Tweets Of The Day
Sources: The ACC has targeted Northwestern AD Jim Phillips to be the next ACC commissioner. The ACC is finalizing an offer for Phillips to replace John Swofford. More details on @yahoosports: https://t.co/b0xEe0BtLe— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2020
Moving up!#HTT pic.twitter.com/hVfPLDpwrz— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 13, 2020
Highest-graded run-defenders in College Football— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 12, 2020
1. Myles Murphy, Clemson - 92.2
2. Alim McNeill, NC State - 92.1
3. Mike Rose, Iowa St - 91.1
4. Jon Rhattigan, Army - 90.9
5. Nick Anderson, Tulane - 90.7 pic.twitter.com/YkQlp6HuLa
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 13, 2020
The @PackMensBball at @LouisvilleMBB game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Dec. 16.https://t.co/mIAIeaVGxU
Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/NMzOHVtX1h— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 13, 2020
Boston College led 63-47 with 6:50 left in the game, giving them a 99.7% chance to win.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 13, 2020
WHAT. A. COMEBACK. @PackWomensBball 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vDaBRWleZU
I will be signing on December 16 at 9:15am at Carrollton High school! I will also be enrolling in January to Nc State University! @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL #pack21 #wpn #Wolfpack 🐺— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) December 13, 2020
Top 8! @UKFootball @UofLFootball @UVAFootball @TarHeelFootball @GTFootball @PackFootball @OleMissFB @yalefootball #Next1Up #Blessed @TJCAOfficialFB @threat_sports @SC_DBGROUP @NCPreps @DonCallahanIC @CardinalCraze_ @MissKYUS2011 @pete_nochta13 @ScoutNickP pic.twitter.com/GMaom7n3do— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) December 13, 2020
My staff & I would like to say congrats to this year’s DEVEL SWOLE PATROL. We also would like to recognize @andrewjayne1 & @romewilliams91 as our Swole Patrol Co-Players of the year. These young men did a phenomenal job of working hard on a daily basis & upheld our Standards. pic.twitter.com/u84wEbkkFV— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) December 12, 2020
SOURCES: @theACC is expected to play a 50-game game season in the spring with 10 conference weekends (three-game series) and 14 overall weekends. Total number of weekends could change to 12, but 14 is the proposal right now. Limited midweek games are in play. #ACC— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 11, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
