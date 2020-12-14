The following are the year-to-year difference from the quarterback position in 2019 to 2020.

2019: The trio of Matt McKay, Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary combined to complete 241 of 457 passes (52.7 percent) for 2,675 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

2020: The trio of Hockman, Leary and Ben Finley combined to complete 223 of 356 passes (62.6 percent) for 2,853 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 picks.