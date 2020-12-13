NC State's scheduled game against Lousiville Wednesday postponed
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball's scheduled game at Lousiville this Wednesday has been postponed according to a release from the ACC.
"The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball team," the ACC said in a release. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."
This now marks the Pack's fifth game in the 2020-21 season that has either been canceled or postponed. NC State has played three games and has won all of them up to this point.
A potential new date for the game between the Wolfpack and the Cardinals has yet to be released.
NC State's next scheduled game will now be against Campbell at home on Saturday, Dec. 19 in PNC Arena.
The Pack has not played a game since a 90-59 win over UMass Lowell in Bubbleville on Dec. 3. NC State has since had games canceled against UConn and Florida Atlantic as well as a postponed matchup with Michigan.
The Wolfpack program confirmed two positive cases within its "traveling party" as of Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.
