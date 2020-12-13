NC State Wolfpack men's basketball's scheduled game at Lousiville this Wednesday has been postponed according to a release from the ACC.

"The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball team," the ACC said in a release. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."

This now marks the Pack's fifth game in the 2020-21 season that has either been canceled or postponed. NC State has played three games and has won all of them up to this point.