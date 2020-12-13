NC State Wolfpack football appeared in both of the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls Sunday.

The Pack (8-3, 7-3 ACC) moved up one spot from last week to No. 23 in the Coaches poll. NC State also came in at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, marking its first appearance in the poll since Week Eight on Oct. 18.

Last week, the Wolfpack appeared in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for the first time this season. It was ranked No. 23 according to the CFP and will find out its new ranking in that poll on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.