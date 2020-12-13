NC State football moves into Coaches, AP Top 25 polls
NC State Wolfpack football appeared in both of the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls Sunday.
The Pack (8-3, 7-3 ACC) moved up one spot from last week to No. 23 in the Coaches poll. NC State also came in at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, marking its first appearance in the poll since Week Eight on Oct. 18.
Last week, the Wolfpack appeared in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for the first time this season. It was ranked No. 23 according to the CFP and will find out its new ranking in that poll on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
.@PackFootball enters the AP Poll at No. 24. Moves up a spot to No. 23 in Coaches’ poll. #GoPack #HTT https://t.co/Mg6FrCU4EE— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) December 13, 2020
NC State has beaten two ranked opponents in 2020 and has won five of its eight victories in games in which it trailed in the second half.
The Wolfpack will now await to find out its bowl game destination on Sunday, Dec. 20 when the final CFP rankings are released.
Assuming Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami and North Carolina all plan to play in a bowl game this season, NC State is most likely to end up in either the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla. or the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook