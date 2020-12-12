NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren went 8-3 in the regular season and won a program-record seven ACC wins in his eighth season in Raleigh. For the third time in the past four years, the Pack finished the regular season with eight victories. NC State is now bowl eligible for the sixth time during Doeren's tenure. The Wolfpack head coach is considered to be on the shortlist of candidates for ACC Coach of the Year, including Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Miami's Manny Diaz. The Wolfpacker staff ranks Doeren's top three coaching jobs during his time at NC State thus far:

3. 2017 It’s easy to look back on the 2017 season and think about what could’ve been. Had NC State found a way to beat Wake Forest in Winston Salem in the second-to-last game of the schedule, the Pack may have even made a long shot case to deserve a bid in one of the New Year’s Six bowls. Instead, the Wolfpack finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and went on to crush Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun Bowl. When you look back on the 2017 season, however, most of the disappointment wasn’t Doeren’s fault. There should be no points deducted for losing to Top 10 squads Notre Dame and Clemson. The Pack was manhandled by the Irish in South Bend without star running back Nyheim Hines but pushed the Tigers to the brink one week later in Carter-Finley Stadium in a 38-31 heartbreaker. NC State lost to South Carolina in a fluky 35-28 season opener in which the Wolfpack more than doubled the total yards of the Gamecocks 504-246. Then a goal-line fumble by then-freshman wide receiver Emeka Emezie in the final minutes of the game prevented a Pack comeback against Wake Forest. Those moments sting when looking back at a team that easily could have finished with 10 wins considering all of the future NFL talent on that roster. Doeren had his best team in 2017. A 10-win season would have been enough to be considered his premier coaching job, but the 9-4 campaign was still a special season nonetheless.

2. 2014 Similar to 2020, 2014 was a bounce-back season of sorts. NC State didn’t win a single conference game in Doeren’s first year in 2013. The Wolfpack followed it up with an 8-5 campaign in 2014, including the second-year head coach’s first three ACC wins. Two of which came against in-state rivals Wake Forest and North Carolina, the latter securing Doeren’s first bowl bid with the Pack. NC State finished off the year on a high note with a 34-27 victory over Central Florida in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Looking back, the Wolfpack had plenty of NFL talent on the roster, but most of the future Pack Pros were underclassmen at that point. Doeren earned his first winning season with the Wolfpack in 2014 and built the foundation of what the program would become in the latter half of the decade.

1. 2020 Coming off of a 4-8 campaign in 2019, expectations were low for NC State in 2020. The Wolfpack finished 11th out of 15 teams in the ACC Preseason Media Poll. Longtime News & Observer NC State beat writer and current sports talk radio personality Joe Giglio predicted a 3-7 conference record for the Pack. Heck, I estimated a 5-6 record and Matt forecasted a 6-5 season back in early September. Then, of course, there was the now-infamous graphic from the cast of The Huddle on ACC Network that gave NC State a ceiling of four wins.

The amount of disrespect for the NC State Football Program in this chyron...



ACCN pulling no punches. pic.twitter.com/jqhDloBHH2 — John Bauman (@bauman_john) September 10, 2020

We all deserve to be featured on the “Old Takes Exposed” Twitter account at this point. The Wolfpack has been the surprise of the league in 2020, finishing with an 8-3 record that included a program-record seven ACC wins. There are several parties in the program that deserve credit for this season’s success, but the praise should start with Doeren. After some self-reflection and coaching staff turnover in the offseason, the Wolfpack looked like a completely different team this year compared to last fall. It wasn’t all roses either. NC State faced as much adversity in 2020 as any team in the league. The Pack had to pause all football-related activities in late August due to a COVID outbreak in the program. It had to go without starting redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary in seven of its 11 contests. Leary first missed the opener after missing nearly three weeks in quarantine leading up to the season. Then he missed the final six games of the schedule after breaking his fibula in the Duke game. There were also several injuries that left the Wolfpack thin in the young secondary. Junior safety Tanner Ingle missed the better part of five games due to issues with his hamstring and was ejected from targeting penalties in three other contests. Senior corner Chris Ingram didn’t play a snap all season. Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford and redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin both suffered season-ending injuries in game two against Virginia Tech. Not to mention the challenges of installing a new offensive system in a year without a spring practice under offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who was hired in January and was nothing short of excellent in his first season with the Wolfpack. What made this season even more special was how NC State got to 8-3. The Pack defeated two ranked opponents and won five of its eight victories in games in which it trailed at some point in the second half. When things aren’t going well, the blame goes to the man in charge. But the same should be true when a team exceeds expectations, as was the case this season. Considering all of the distracting elements of this year combined with the disappointment of last fall, 2020 will go down as Doeren’s best coaching job in his first eight seasons in Raleigh.

