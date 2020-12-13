• Florida shot itself in the foot and lost at home to LSU, 37-34.

There were two games that had potential impacts on NC State Wolfpack football’s potential bowl landing spot:

The latter ensures that the clear top four teams for the College Football Playoff are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The ACC’s Clemson and Notre Dame will play each other next Saturday for the conference title, but Florida’s loss likely leaves no question that the Fighting Irish are locked in regardless of the outcome.

In terms of the CFP, a Clemson win will give the ACC two teams in the playoff. Florida’s loss gives the league more leeway to make that happen, as it is probably only Southern Cal and Texas A&M that could potentially leap into the playoff if Ohio State and/or Clemson stumbles in their respective conference title games.

If Clemson wins, North Carolina could very well take the inside track for the Orange Bowl. It needed an authoritative performance to overtake Miami in the CFP rankings, and it did more than that.

Overall, the picture for NC State remains fairly status quo. Boston College and Pittsburgh opting out of bowls ensures that the Wolfpack will play in one of the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 30 or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2.

However, where a week ago Orlando seemed like a trendy/realistic choice, of the three it could now be the longest shot.

Miami’s performance though also eliminates any possibility of the Hurricanes sneaking into a New Year’s Six bowl in a scenario where Clemson loses to Notre Dame and takes the Orange Bowl slot.

Joe Giglio of 99.9 The Fan and WRALSportsFan.com recently noted that despite the vague wording from the ACC’s bowl release in January, the Cheez-It Bowl still has the first choice after the CFP and New Year’s Six bowls are determined.

Postgame comments from the Hurricanes made it clear that they intend to participate in bowl season, and barring an unexpected opt-out, the Hurricanes are likely to be higher on the Cheez-It Bowl pecking order than NC State.

Hence the final Wolfpack bowl outcome still hinges on the result of the Clemson-Notre Dame contest. If Notre Dame wins, Clemson will take the Orange and the two Florida bowls probably wound up with UNC and Miami, especially considering the Wolfpack had just participated in the Gator Bowl two years ago.

That would seem to have the Wolfpack playing in Charlotte.

If Clemson wins, UNC likely heads to the Orange Bowl, and then Miami would look to be the selection for the Cheez-It Bowl, which would leave the Wolfpack as the top choice for both the Gator Bowl and Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

For several reasons, including logistics, a trip for NC State to Jacksonville may make more sense for the bowls and the ACC at that point.

Bowl announcements will be made on Dec. 20.