The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State athletics pause and football offense preview
• The Wolfpacker —The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 18
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected NC State depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Could NC State Wolfpack football opener be moved?
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — NC State pauses athletic activity
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 19
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting top 15
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — How most ACC football teams have prevented the spread of coronavirus within their programs
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State pauses football, athletics due to coronavirus cluster within the program
• Technician — NC State athletics temporarily pauses all activities
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Turner swings hot bat, Knizner impresses in debut
• Technician — MVP year, broken records part of rationally irrational NFL Pack Pros hot take
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Breaking News: NC State could delay football season opener; sources say coronavirus cases in football program https://t.co/gbDuzE9kjD— WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) August 25, 2020
SI Cover Story: The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2020
Coaches, trainers, academics and Wilson himself—watching three of his greatest hits in a film session—attempt to explain how "Russell Wilson Things" come to be: https://t.co/ghIPXCt96I pic.twitter.com/tSLi1FJkbQ
#WPN join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to @kells_2017— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 25, 2020
Happy Birthday, Markell‼️ pic.twitter.com/i7QXbYsCvj
Carrying on the family name: @RickyPersonJr #HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/XvJuSBa8Nk— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 25, 2020
No one:— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 25, 2020
Absolutely no one:
Not even an insane person:
Me: You know who I haven’t heard from in a while? Angry NC State fans.
Here’s Position U 2.0: The Wolfpack Strike Backhttps://t.co/trWmJlHuv8
If we actually have a college football season that lasts longer than two weeks, somebody is gonna have to like, run the single wing or wildcat all because all of their QBs are in quarantine.https://t.co/KZdS8NqOF3— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 25, 2020
Video Of The Day
Nyheim Hines had 2 punt return TDs in the same game...— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2020
And reached 20 mph on BOTH of them. (powered by @awscloud)@NextGenStats | @TheNyNy7 pic.twitter.com/rj2xoewGvm
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook