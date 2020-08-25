Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

The story below was originally printed in The Wolfpacker January 2020 "Where Are They Now" magazine.

As he said in an interview a few years back, “My doctor told me if you live a boring life, you will live longer. My life is very boring right now, but I’m satisfied.”

Surrounded by friends, including former NC State football coach Chuck Amato and teammate Claude “Hoot” Gibson, Gabriel celebrated one more trip around the sun this past summer at his home in Little River, S.C., not too far from his hometown of Wilmington.

The gym is a necessity, not a luxury for Gabriel. After 16 surgeries (a half dozen of which were on one knees), a couple of strokes and a heart operation, Gabriel credits his frequent workouts through the years for saving his live several times now, allowing him to celebrate his 79th birthday back on Aug. 4.

“I like to tell them about what NC State has done in the NFL,” Gabriel said.

Sometimes, he likes to talk to strangers who don’t know who he is and tell them about the legacy of success NC State’s quarterbacks have had in professional football, even if they don’t know it all started with him. They surely know about Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Finley.

Back when he was playing, he would do an hour or so of kung fu training, but that is long in the past.

His workouts are serious: three miles of cardio and 90 minutes of light weightlifting with three sets of 15 reps focusing on six different muscle groups.

The first full-time NFL quarterback from NC State — some like to call it QBU these days — enjoys spending an hour or so talking to his friends and acquaintances before he ever lifts a weight or gets on the stationary bike that has a plaque with his name on it.

When the former All-America football player and movie star does go, he’s the most popular person in the weight room. Pioneers always are, even if it’s after the fact.

Roman Gabriel can’t get to the gym five days a week the way he used to. Doctors have made him cut his regular workouts down to just three hours, three times a week. But there is no doubt he’s still as proud of his membership card as any award he’s ever received.

Roman Ildonzo Gabriel Jr., a product of New Hanover High School, is one of North Carolina’s greatest sports treasures, someone who was hardly boring the first three-quarters of his life.

The son of a Filipino immigrant father who worked as a railroad cook and an Irish mother who stayed rooted at the family’s home in Wilmington, the tall and muscular specimen was a three-sport star in high school, who went on to become a legend in Raleigh, the toast of Hollywood and the pride of Philadelphia.

He spent time at NC State playing three sports as well, though he had to cut back some after his freshman year to be able to maintain his grades well enough to become a 1961 Academic All-American. So, after one season of freshman basketball for basketball coach Everett Case, Gabriel dropped the sport to concentrate on being football coach Earle Edwards’ starting quarterback and baseball coach Vic Sorrell’s starting first baseman. (Few people even remember that Gabriel led Wolfpack baseball in home runs and RBI as a junior.)

At the time, Edwards liked throwing multiple offenses — the split-T, the single-wing, the belly option — at opposing defenses, not the football to his split ends.

“We didn’t try to throw it too much,” Gabriel recalled. “That’s not what college football was about back then. Anything in the air created chaos, and Earle didn’t like chaos.”

Before Gabriel, only one NC State quarterback had ever thrown two touchdown passes in a game (Eddie Green vs. Villanova in 1955). Gabriel did it three times in his debut season of 1959. His numbers in the season-finale free-for-all against Maryland were outrageously unapproachable. He completed 23 of his 38 passes for 279 passing yards, all NC State and ACC records at the time.

Gabriel established himself as the gunslinging quarterback of the future while at NC State, but the Wolfpack was rarely successful. Only once in his three years as a starter did the team have a winning record, the 6-3-1 mark it posted in 1960. However, the 6-5, 230-pound Gabriel, the biggest player on the Wolfpack team, was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.

He ushered in the most successful decade in NC State football history. While Gabriel’s squad never played in a bowl game or finished higher than second in the league standings, the Wolfpack won four ACC titles in the seven years after he graduated.

The two professional leagues took notice of his ground-breaking combination of size and mobility. The AFL’s Oakland Raiders took Gabriel with the No. 1 pick of the 1962 American Football League draft. A few weeks later, the Los Angeles Rams took him with the No. 2 pick of the National Football League draft, one spot behind future roommate Merlin Olsen.

Like Rivers, Gabriel had to wait his turn to be a successful NFL quarterback, out-lasting other talented players to earn the Rams’ starting job. At first, he looked to be the successor to Zeke Bratkowski. But the next year, the Rams used its No. 1 overall pick to take dual-sport star Terry Baker, who was Oregon State’s starting point guard at the 1963 Final Four and the Beavers’ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. He lasted two years in the NFL, before the Rams tried one more highly decorated college quarterback, Tulsa’s Billy Guy Anderson, who set NCAA and Southwestern Conference passing records.

“They were all good quarterbacks,” Gabriel said.

Ultimately, however, he was better, at least in the eyes of new Rams coach George Allen, who showed a preference for veteran players over newcomers when he took over the team in 1966. Allen gave Gabriel a chance to win the job and put him under the tutelage of offensive genius Ted Marchibroda.

The result? In Gabriel’s first year as a starter, the Rams had their first winning season since 1959. For seven seasons, from 1966-72, Gabriel led the Rams to 63 wins and two NFC division championships.

He probably should have been the league’s Most Valuable Player in 1967 when the Rams went 11-1-2 and won the NFL Coastal Division title, and then he did win the award in 1969.

He grew into one of the biggest celebrities in a town of superstars, dating Hollywood starlets and picking up roles in movies and television shows. He had significant roles in two major motion pictures, “Skidoo” and “The Undefeated,” which co-starred John Wayne and Rock Hudson. He had roles on several television shows, from “Gilligan’s Island” to “Wonder Woman.”

He was named All-Pro three times with the Rams and once after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for receiver Harold Jackson and a pair of first-round picks.

In 1973, his second year with the Eagles, he was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, throwing to wide receivers Harold Carmichael and Don Zimmerman, and tight end Charle Young.

Injuries bothered him the rest of his career, but he stayed with Philadelphia until he retired following the 1977 season, a total of 16 years in one of professional sports’ most difficult jobs.

His numbers, before passing became the first option on every offensive play, still stand up against the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with 29,444 passing yards, a 52.6 passing completion rate and 201 touchdown passes.

Along the way, he broke Johnny Unitas’ NFL record with 89 consecutive starts, which is now owned by Brett Favre with 297. Both Rivers (210) and Wilson (126) have also bypassed Gabriel’s one-time mark.

During a 40-year retirement, Gabriel has focused on a variety of projects, primarily involved with sports. By his own accounting, he has raised nearly $7 million for various charities, primarily through golf tournaments.

He and his Eagle teammates, through their Eagles Fly for Leukemia, raised the money to build the first Ronald McDonald House in the country. For more than 35 years, he has participated in an event with his New Hanover High School teammates to raise mortgage money for the widow of a teammate who died of multiple sclerosis.

If you ask him to this day, he will tell you his greatest legacy is the work he has done on behalf of others.

He has been a college and professional coach, and was involved in minor league baseball and football ventures in Charlotte and Raleigh. He has also spent time in the broadcast booth as a radio and television analyst.

He has no regrets about a life well-lived.

“I have definitely been blessed by God’s amazing grace,” Gabriel said.

When the Lonnie Poole Golf Course opened 10 years ago, three of Gabriel’s college teammates raised $150,000 to name the No. 18 hole — the number he wore during his Wolfpack career — in his honor, a contribution that put a smile on the face of course designer and Wake Forest golf All-American Arnold Palmer, who became friends with Gabriel when the two were in college.

“It’s great to know that that will always be the Roman Gabriel hole,” the late Palmer said during construction of the golf course. “We’ve been buddies for a long time. We just went to different schools together.”

Gabriel has been recognized in every way possible. He is a 1989 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, and has been selected to the inaugural classes of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Wilmington Hall of Fame and the Players Retreat Hall of Fame.