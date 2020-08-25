TheWolfpacker - Could NC State Wolfpack football opener be moved?

Included in NC State Wolfpack athletics’ cluster of COVID-19 cases, with the university reporting that 27 cases were involved and associate AD Fred Demarest confirming 22 additional positive results since the last round of testing, is the football program. WRAL.com’s Joe Giglio first reported the news, which The Wolfpacker can independently verify through two different sources. Furthermore, Giglio noted that the ACC may have to face the possibility of moving NC State’s opener at Virginia Tech from Sept. 12 to the 26th, which is an open date for both programs. NC State hosts Wake Forest on Sept. 19 while Virginia Tech welcomes archrival Virginia that Saturday.

The Wolfpack is tentatively scheduled to begin the season Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)