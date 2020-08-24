Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Wake Forest
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State is set to begin its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Blacksburg (Va.) against Virginia Tech at a time to be determined.
The Wolfpacker will preview each of the Pack's 11 scheduled opponents between now and the season opener.
Today, we move the second opponent. Meet the 2020 Wake Forest Demon Deacons:
We knew who. Now we know when.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 6, 2020
More about our schedule ➡️https://t.co/YqRJoFha6S pic.twitter.com/Nic4YGsYDl
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news