NC State pauses athletic activity
NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activity Monday after a cluster associated with athletics was identified.
The athletic-related cluster includes 27 positive cases but not all of which are student-athletes.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in a release. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."
NC State Athletics temporarily pauses all athletic-related activities.https://t.co/dHPTkhncLN— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 24, 2020
Some updated COVID testing figures: Overall, @PackAthletics has conducted 2053 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46 pct). That includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 24, 2020
Of the 27 positive cases in the identified cluster in athletics, as many as 22 could be athletes according to a tweet from associate athletic director Fred Demarest Monday evening.
The athletic department has completed a total of 693 tests for student-athletes with 22 new positives in the latest round of testing which equates to a 3.17 percent positivity rate.
In total, the athletic department has conducted a total of 2,053 tests with 30 total positives, a positivity rate of 1.46 percent.
One of the three clusters associated with NC State athletics although not all are athletes. https://t.co/PZ812bARcd— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 24, 2020
