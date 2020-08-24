NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activity Monday after a cluster associated with athletics was identified.

The athletic-related cluster includes 27 positive cases but not all of which are student-athletes.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.

"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in a release. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."