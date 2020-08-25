Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The temporary pause of athletic activities after a COVID cluster was found

-What attendance could look like in Carter-Finley Stadium this fall

-Projected offensive depth chart for football

-Individual stat predictions on offense this season

-AND much more!

